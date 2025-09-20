Where Oregon Ducks' 'Shoe Duck' Uniforms Rank in College Football
The Oregon Ducks consistently outdo themselves when it comes to their collaboration with Nike on uniforms.
The Ducks’ week 4 rivalry matchup with the Oregon State Beavers will honor Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, and the uniforms are already garnering national recognition.
Best Uniforms Yet?
Oregon hasn’t even taken the field in the new uniforms, and they already have people talking. The uniforms have been dubbed “Shoe Duck,” which is a nickname based on Knight’s memoir “Shoe Dog.”
ESPN listed the Ducks among its best college football uniforms of week 4. Also donning flashy uniforms are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Kansas Jayhawks, both with blackout uniforms.
Charlotte, meanwhile, is taking an all-gold approach, while SMU will wear all-blue. Liberty will wear two shades of blue in its uniforms and Utah is going all-red. Virginia Tech rounds out ESPN’s list with a stars and stripes helmet.
The Ducks have worn standout uniforms all season, including white jerseys with yellow pants and yellow helmets in week 3. The “Shoe Duck” uniforms might just take the cake for best uniforms so far in 2025, setting a standard early in the season.
Presenting Phil Knight With The Uniforms
Oregon unveiled the uniforms the day after their week 3 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.
Coach Dan Lanning and linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke about what it meant to honor Knight and present him with the uniforms.
“It was an honor to be selected to do that," Boettcher said. "I had never met him before, so to get to see him in the flesh and talk to him, present from that idea was pretty cool.”
“Oh, man. I mean, we can't give him and Penny enough, you know, flowers for the things that they've done for this program, and for, you know, everybody in the sport of college football and sports in general,” Lanning said. “So pretty awesome to honor somebody that matters so much to us.”
The uniforms include gold cleats and a base color of anthracite, all which were inspired by “Shoe Dog” and the story of Nike’s founding.
“The jerseys are super impressive, and like the whole there's a lot of meaning, you know, throughout that. And ultimately, I think if anybody would ask Phil in advance, he'd say, no thanks, right?” Lanning continued.
“But when we were able to present that to him, I think it meant a lot to him because of what it stood for wasn't, it's not just about Phil,” Lanning said. “It's about that partnership between him and the coach, and how that grew into an unbelievable brand and created a lot of success for a lot of people, obviously Oregon, but also a lot of people across the world.”
Knight has donated over $1 billion dollars to the University of Oregon over the years, whether it’s been toward Ducks athletics or the school itself.
The co-founder has frequently attended Oregon Ducks sporting events over the years, and it’s no secret that Knight is determined to see the football team win its first National Championship.