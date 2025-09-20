Ducks Digest

Where Oregon Ducks' 'Shoe Duck' Uniforms Rank in College Football

The Oregon Ducks raised the bar with their uniforms once again with the release of "Shoe Duck," which pays tribute to Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman. How does the week 4 uniform compares to what other programs are wearing?

Lily Crane

In this story:

The Oregon Ducks consistently outdo themselves when it comes to their collaboration with Nike on uniforms.

The Ducks’ week 4 rivalry matchup with the Oregon State Beavers will honor Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman, and the uniforms are already garnering national recognition.

Best Uniforms Yet?

Bryce Boettcher poses in the "ShoeDuck" uniform in front of the Jaqua Ranch fireplace. / @oregonfootball

Oregon hasn’t even taken the field in the new uniforms, and they already have people talking. The uniforms have been dubbed “Shoe Duck,” which is a nickname based on Knight’s memoir “Shoe Dog.”

ESPN listed the Ducks among its best college football uniforms of week 4. Also donning flashy uniforms are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Kansas Jayhawks, both with blackout uniforms.

Charlotte, meanwhile, is taking an all-gold approach, while SMU will wear all-blue. Liberty will wear two shades of blue in its uniforms and Utah is going all-red. Virginia Tech rounds out ESPN’s list with a stars and stripes helmet.

The Ducks have worn standout uniforms all season, including white jerseys with yellow pants and yellow helmets in week 3. The “Shoe Duck” uniforms might just take the cake for best uniforms so far in 2025, setting a standard early in the season.

Presenting Phil Knight With The Uniforms

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix greets Phil Knight after defeating the Liberty Flames to win the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Jan. 1, 2024. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon unveiled the uniforms the day after their week 3 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

Coach Dan Lanning and linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke about what it meant to honor Knight and present him with the uniforms.

“It was an honor to be selected to do that," Boettcher said. "I had never met him before, so to get to see him in the flesh and talk to him, present from that idea was pretty cool.”

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) intercepts a pass against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

“Oh, man. I mean, we can't give him and Penny enough, you know, flowers for the things that they've done for this program, and for, you know, everybody in the sport of college football and sports in general,” Lanning said. “So pretty awesome to honor somebody that matters so much to us.”

The uniforms include gold cleats and a base color of anthracite, all which were inspired by “Shoe Dog” and the story of Nike’s founding.

“The jerseys are super impressive, and like the whole there's a lot of meaning, you know, throughout that. And ultimately, I think if anybody would ask Phil in advance, he'd say, no thanks, right?” Lanning continued.

Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Phil Knight, co-founder and chairman of Nike on the sidelines in the second half during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

“But when we were able to present that to him, I think it meant a lot to him because of what it stood for wasn't, it's not just about Phil,” Lanning said. “It's about that partnership between him and the coach, and how that grew into an unbelievable brand and created a lot of success for a lot of people, obviously Oregon, but also a lot of people across the world.”

Knight has donated over $1 billion dollars to the University of Oregon over the years, whether it’s been toward Ducks athletics or the school itself.

The co-founder has frequently attended Oregon Ducks sporting events over the years, and it’s no secret that Knight is determined to see the football team win its first National Championship.

