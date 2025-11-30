Oregon Ducks Turn Heads With Funny T-Shirts After Washington Win
The Oregon defense put on a dominant performance in the Ducks’ 26-14 win over the Washington Huskies, showcasing both skill and poise in the rivalry game. Oregon held Washington to just 15-of-30 passing for only 129 yards through the air and sacked Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
four times.
Ducks veteran linebacker Bryce Boettcher and defensive back Dillon Thieneman led the charge, each reaching new career milestones in the victory. While the duo provided highlights on the field, they also brought humor to the postgame press conference. Boettcher and Thieneman donned matching green-and-yellow shirts that read “CCU,” standing for “Caucasian Collision Unit” ... a nickname they've created for themselves.
It appears Oregon's Nike uniforms aren't the only marketing genius on Eugene that pushes the limits.
The shirts feature the duo of Boettcher and Thieneman in a cool logo that caught quarterback Dante Moore's attention. After the win, Moore mentioned that he doesn't have a shirt yet and Boettcher promised to get his teammate one.
Oregon fans looking to purchase are in luck. Thieneman posted a link to buy the $31 shirt.
The silly shirts are an inside look into the bond that Boettcher and Thieneman have formed after the defensive back transferred from Purdue. The Ducks defense has been a strength this season and their connection is obvious. Opposing teams have completed just 80-of-173 (46.2 percent) of passes over the last six Oregon games.
The Eugene-native Boettcher knows best what a rivalry game means to the Ducks. In the win over Washington, Boettcher led Oregon with 10 tackles, including five solo, while adding a pair of quarterback hurries. He also crossed the 100-tackle threshold this season, the first Oregon player to hit that mark since Noah Sewell in 2021.
In his 12th Oregon start, Thieneman racked up seven tackles, four solo, along with a sack and an interception - with 1:20 remaining in the game to seal the win for the Ducks. Thieneman got his first sack as a Duck and the first full sack of his career.
“I thought Tosh (Lupoi) called an outstanding game today. I thought our defensive staff did a great job, and our players did, too. There were some chunk plays, but we felt like chunk plays weren't going to be the difference. Explosive plays were gonna be the difference, and we limited explosives being able to stay on top," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about his defense.
“That’s probably the hardest guy in the nation to track in the pocket," Lanning said of Williams Jr.
College Football Playoff
With the victory, the Ducks all but punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff. As it stands, No. 6 Oregon would host a first-round playoff game in Eugene on Dec. 19 or 20 but there could still be movement with championship games yet to be played. Lanning addressed his excitement for the playoff, after the win.
“I’m excited. Very excited," Lanning said. I'm going to enjoy the moment here for a little bit, probably through the rest of the night, and then start worrying about what our prep plans are moving forward. Our team's banged up. It'll be big for us to get healthy. I think everybody at this point in the season is dealing with that, but there's only 12 teams in the nation that get to keep playing. I mean, some others can play, but in the real one, and we get an opportunity to do that. So, I'm excited about that.”
The Ducks (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) will miss out on the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game as No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana will battle on Dec. 6 in Indianapolis... It might not be the worst thing to have extra time to get healthy for the banked up Ducks. There is about three weeks before Oregon would host the playoff game. Lanning's Ducks will face the challenge of rest vs. rust.
The Ducks will eagerly await to hear who, when and where they play next. The CFP Selection show is Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. That is when when the final 12-team College Football Playoff bracket will be revealed.