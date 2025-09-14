Oregon Ducks Release New ShoeDuck Uniform, Emotional Tribute Honoring Phil Knight, Nike
Born from a legacy of innovation, creativity, and collaboration: the Oregon Ducks honor American billionare businessman, and philanthropist who has donated millions to his alma mater, Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with a special black and gold "ShoeDuck" uniform design for their rivalry series against the Oregon State Beavers.
Posted to the teams' social media pages Sunday morning, senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher wears the black based uniform, as he poses in front of the fireplace at Jaqua Ranch, the site where former Oregon Duck track coach Bill Bowerman made a handshake deal with Knight, who was then one of his student athletes, to be the first ever investor in Nike.
Knight's autobiography, "Shoe Dog" sits on the table of the video announcing the uniform (likely why the uniform is called the "ShoeDuck") while Boettcher talks about the uniform with Van Horne Designs' Todd Vann Horne, part one of the two part team behind the uniforms' creation. Van Horne was a designer at Nike for over 30 years with a unique connection to the brand.
"My family, and hundreds and thousands of fans, have been impacted by what he's done in Oregon. So it's a thank you from the entire city of Eugene, and the entire state of Oregon," Boettcher said when discussing the uniform and Knight's impact.
The special uniform has several callings to the relationship of Knight, Nike, and Oregon. Speaking of the handshake deal, a patch with both Knight and Bowerman's hands and signatures adorn the left shoulder. A patch of Mt. Hood and Mt. Fiji sits on the right shoulder, commemorating Knight's inspiration from Japanese culture and the first Nike shoes being manufactured in Japan.
On the white marble motif helmet, sits two different wings on either side. Both gold, they represent the past and present of Nike's wing designs. The marble and gold also makes its way into the numbers on each jersey.
The former Nike logo also finds itself throughout the design.
In the video announcing the uniform, Boettcher, Van Horne, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning present the uniform to Knight at the Oregon Football facilities.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since a 2019 "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
Oregon's Rivals Respect the Uniform Game
Breaking headlines this week, USC Trojan safety Bishop Fitzgerald gave the Ducks props as one of the teams he's excited to play this season, specifically mentioning Oregon's uniform game.
"Playing at Oregon. Every kid dreams of Oregon, their jerseys, the stadium, all of that," Fitzgerald said.
Big Ten Conference teams agree, Oregon's uniforms are No. 1
At the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, @strictlyfootball on TikTok interviewed several athletes from around the conference about their favorite uniforms, and one team stood out from the rest: Oregon.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.
The Ducks kicks off against the Beavers at 12p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Autzen Stadium.