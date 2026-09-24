Oregon Ducks, SMU Mustangs Battling for Four-Star Quarterback Recruit
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While it’s been a turbulent start to the No. 20 Oregon Ducks’ 2026 season with lots of curveballs, coach Dan Lanning and his staff seemingly haven’t failed to impress top recruiting targets.
The Ducks hosted four-star quarterback recruit Tristin Gaines for the season opener against Boise State, per Rivals, and appear to be gaining momentum to land the 2028 blue-chip.
Quarterback Tristin Gaines’ Recruitment
Gaines is rated as a four-star by Rivals and the Rivals Industry Ranking, but a three-star by ESPN and 247Sports. The consensus top-20 quarterback in the class of 2028 is a junior at Waller High School in Texas.
The Oregon target showed his dual-threat ability as a sophomore in 2025, when he threw 12 touchdowns and 1,267 yards, while also rushing for 10 touchdowns and 438 yards, per MaxPreps. The Ducks were among the Power Four programs to extend an offer ahead of his junior season.
With a possible commitment looming before the calendar turns to 2027, the Ducks appear to be setting the pace, with the SMU Mustangs also a contender. Oregon currently holds a 93 percent chance to land Gaines, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine. The lone expert prediction logs the Ducks as the team to land Gaines, while the 247Sports crystal ball still doesn’t have a prediction.
But Gaines left his Week 1 trip to Eugene to watch the Ducks at Autzen Stadium impressed. An interview with Sam Spiegelman of Rivals revealed that the coaching staff appeared to get through to Gaines.
“One message I took away was from Coach Lanning telling me, ‘You fit this place’ — and that meant a lot because I see myself in their system and becoming a part of their family,” Gaines told Spiegelman.
Oregon Ducks’ Quarterback Future
Lanning doesn’t have any commitments yet in the 2028 cycle. If Gaines decides to commit to Oregon in the coming months, it’d provide the class with an intriguing recruit on offense to set the tone for recruiting in the rest of the cycle.
The Ducks are stacking depth at the quarterback position for years to come, however. Success that quarterbacks like Bo Nix, Dillon Gabriel and Dante Moore have experienced at the position in the Lanning era continues to attract talent from both the transfer portal and via recruiting.
The consensus belief is that former Nebraska Cornhusker Dylan Raiola will be the starting quarterback in 2027. Raiola made his Ducks debut in Week 3 against the Portland State Vikings and threw three touchdowns on a perfect 11-for-11 passing.
After that, Lanning and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai landed 2027 five-star quarterback Will Mencl. Mencl could make a push to start as an underclassman for the Ducks, but there won’t be a lack of competition.
In addition to Mencl and Raiola, the program has Akili Smith Jr., who also played in the fourth quarter vs. the Vikings. Smith was a four-star quarterback in the 2025 cycle, but redshirted his freshman season.
Within Gaines’ recruiting class, the Ducks are also heavily recruiting Josiah Boyd. Boyd is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10-rated quarterback. Oregon also appears to be setting the tone in Boyd’s recruitment, and the Ducks have even logged four predictions to land him. He witnessed their 84-0 beatdown of Portland State firsthand during his unofficial visit to Eugene.
Oregon has had trouble landing and keeping quarterback commitments in the Lanning era. Blue-chip recruits like Bryson Beaver (2026), Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (2025) and even Moore in 2023 have either flipped or entered the transfer portal shortly after enrolling.
With the Ducks heavily in the mix for both Gaines and Boyd, can the program turn around their quarterback recruiting misfortunes and land two commits in one cycle?
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Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.Follow lilycrane23