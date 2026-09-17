Three Recruits Who Could Help the Oregon Ducks Right Away

Coach Dan Lanning’s 2026 recruiting class finished in the top five team rankings, but through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, few true freshmen have earned the opportunity to play prominent roles.

With early issues with cohesion among the No. 21 Oregon Ducks’ roster and a bulk of the starters anticipated to exit for the NFL Draft in the offseason, the 2027 recruiting class might have a strong chance to play bigger roles right off the bat next season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker named five-star edge rusher recruit Rashad Streets the Ducks’ 2027 commit who will be most impactful – but Streets isn’t the only recruit who might make waves early on the Oregon roster next fall. Here are three recruits who have a case to start or be the first off the bench.

Five-Star Edge Rusher, Rashad Streets

ESPN mentions that the Ducks will be tasked with replacing the production of current edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei in the offseason. Between Uiagalelei, fellow edge rusher Teitum Tuioti, defensive lineman Bear Alexander and A’Mauri Alexander, Oregon returned all of its starting defensive line from 2025.

Big expectations surrounded the unit entering the season, which has severely underperformed in the first two weeks. Regardless of whether or not the unit turns things around in 2026, all four should have exercised their remaining eligibility at the end of the season.

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei dives short of the goal line after intercepting a tipped pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Streets is a strong candidate to slide in and play as a true freshman. He is rated as a five-star recruit and the No. 29 overall recruit nationally by 247Sports. Streets totaled 226 tackles, an incredible 41.5 sacks, four pass breakups and seven forced fumbles from 2024 to 2025 in high school.

If he can find his rhythm at the collegiate level, Streets could be a three- to four-year starter on the Ducks’ defense.

Four-Star Linebacker, Brayton Feister

Hoban running back Brayton Feister celebrates after his late touchdown against Walsh Jesuit during the second half of an OHSAA Division II regional final, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in Twinsburg. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s most recent commit, four-star linebacker Brayton Feister, is another true freshman starting candidate.

The Ducks haven’t typically seen underclassmen earn prominent roles at inside linebacker in the Lanning coaching era. Linebacker Devon Jackson was one of the only standouts in Oregon’s 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State in Week 2, while linebacker Jerry Mixon broke out as a junior in 2025. Both senior starting linebackers are expected to depart in the offseason.

Feister, along with fellow four-star linebacker Toa Satele, could quickly rise up the depth chart upon his arrival. Feister is a dual-sport high school athlete, also thriving in wrestling. His physical play translates to the football field, where he entered his senior season of football coming off of 133 tackles, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions on defense in 2025.

Five-Star Receiver, Dakota Guerrant

Lanning and receivers coach Ross Douglas have multiple five-star receiver commits to play in the 2027 class. While five-star Xavier Sabb is also a highly touted recruit in 2027, Dakota Guerrant is a player that the Ducks have been pursuing for quite some time that shows tremendous upside as the top-rated commit in the class, per 247Sports.

Unlike Feister and Streets, who will see plenty of departures at their position before arriving, Guerrant will have plenty of competition. Receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan and Jalen Lott are all former blue-chip recruits in their own right who will have eligibility remaining in 2027. Senior Evan Stewart, however, will be out of eligibility.

Harper Woods' Dakota Guerrant was present during Oakland Activities Association Football Media Day on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at Rochester High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Additionally, Guerrant will have freshman competition with Sabb to get snaps at receiver. But Guerrant recorded 41 receiving touchdowns in his first three years of high school football and brings speed and versatility to the receiver room.

Other programs are still pushing for a recruiting flip, with Guerrant recently taking a visit for the Michigan Wolverines’ win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Right now, Guerrant is the crown jewel on offense of the 2027 class and someone who will likely be hard to keep off the field next fall.

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