One Breakout Candidate in Oregon's Wide Receiver Room

EUGENE, Ore. – The wide receiver position is an area where the Oregon Ducks will have no lack of talent in 2026. With standout players returning and key additions entering the room, quarterback Dante Moore will have a plethora of options to throw to.

It will be hard for the true freshmen in the room to seize a key role with the proven talent at receiver, but incoming freshman Messiah Hampton could still be a name to watch as the season goes on.

Messiah Hampton's Case as a Breakout Receiver

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expectations were high for Evan Stewart when he transferred to Oregon, and they were high for Dakorien Moore when he began his true freshman season. Both players met the moment and now return as two of the Ducks’ top playmakers. Jeremiah McClellan was arguably the breakout player for Oregon last season as a redshirt freshman, and he’s back for the fall.

Dan Lanning and Oregon wide receiver coach Ross Douglas also brought in UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, who many anticipate playing at the slot position. Five-star recruits Jalen Lott and Gatlin Bair get set for their freshmen seasons.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But unlike Oregon’s returners or the five-star recruits, Hampton enters the program with less of a spotlight on him. Hampton is also one of the members of the 2026 recruiting class who enrolled early and played in the Spring Game. The Ducks’ early enrollees, take 2025 freshman running back Jordon Davison as an example, have historically earned increased roles during their freshman seasons.

Hampton showed flashes of the type of player he can be during the team’s Spring Game. He connected with Dylan Raiola on multiple occasions during that game, including a long 33-yard reception.

The incoming freshman might not be at the top of the depth chart, but he has a chance to earn an important role in the rotation and build his number of targets as his career goes on. Former Oregon freshman Cooper Perry recorded 10 receptions in 2025 in the type of rotational role that Hampton could earn.

Messiah Hampton’s High School Career

Monroe star wide receiver Messiah Hampton celebrates on the field following the Red Jackets win over Sleepy Hollow during the NYSPHSAA Class B championship final Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hampton exits high school as a consensus four-star recruit. He competed for James Monroe High School in Rochester, New York.

He finished his time in high school as his team’s all-time leader in receiving yards with 2,300. In Hampton’s senior year alone, he totaled 1,224 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns and averaged an outstanding 102 receiving yards per game. He showed he can also run the ball, as he recorded four rushing touchdowns and ran for 289 yards.

The four-star recruit established himself as a top receiver in the 2026 class. His speed and versatility are what can sperate himself in the Ducks’ receiver room.

Oregon Ducks’ Loaded Wide Receiver Room

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stewart missed 2025 due to injury, but totaled five touchdowns and 613 receiving yards in 2024. This fall will be his first season playing with Moore as the quarterback, and many anticipate him to be a top-two player in the Oregon receiving group.

Moore comes off his freshman season, where he caught three touchdown passes and rushed for another touchdown. He also missed time with injuries in 2025, so a healthy receiver group should bode well for Oregon.

McClellan didn’t play in the spring game but earned more playing time down the stretch of the 2025 season. He recorded three touchdowns and 557 receiving yards last season.

It will be a crowded room for the receivers in the fall, but that will set the Ducks up for success and make it harder for opposing teams to anticipate their next target.

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