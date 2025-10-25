Ducks Digest

Oregon's Star Freshmen Dakorien Moore, Brandon Finney Earn National Recognition

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have two of the top freshmen in the country with wide receiver Dakorien Moore and defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. What does it say about the recruiting of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff?

Mario Nordi

In this story:

Oregon Ducks coach coach Dan Lanning and his staff have rebuilt an elite roster after the 2024 team—which went undefeated in conference play and made the program's first Rose Bowl appearance since 2020—lost a number of players to the NFL Draft or exhausted eligibility.

The new Oregon team has already felt the impact of multiple true freshmen who comprised the Ducks' 2025 recruiting class, one that ranked third in the nation according to 247Sports.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore and defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. made the cut on ESPN's top-15 freshmen in college football, a testament to Lanning and the Ducks' ability to recruit and develop. Both Moore and Finney Jr. have started every single game this year for the Ducks and are already leaders on Oregon's 2025 team.

Success Recruiting Nationwide

As a top target of quarterback Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore leads Oregon in receiving yards on the season with 398 yards.

But Dakorien Moore is a player that Lanning and staff had to recruit out of SEC territory. The 5-11, 195-pounder is from Duncanville, Texas, and was a consensus five-star recruit and unanimously rated as the No. 1 receiver in the 2025.

Defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. ranked 11th on ESPN's list.

The former four-star recruit has solidified himself as one of the best at his position in the program, starting every game so far. In Oregon's toughest matchup yet against No. 2 Indiana, he had his first collegiate pick-six. Alongside redshirt freshman defensive back Ify Obidegwu, the future is bright in the Ducks' defensive backfield with Finney leading the way.

The Future Is Only Getting Brighter

Along with Moore and Finney Jr., the freshman running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. have come up huge in Oregon's dominant run game. Both former four-star recruits have become heavy producers for the Ducks in their true year as freshman year.

Davison leads the Ducks with eight rushing touchdowns, and Hill Jr. is second on the team with 329 yards but leads the team with 9.7 yards per carry.

When it comes to the 2026 recruitment class, the Ducks rank sixth in the nation according to 247Sports. Lanning and staff have landed multiple five-star recruits in safety Jett Washington, offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho, and defensive back Davon Benjamin.

Oregon is set to host the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday, Oct 25, but the Ducks will also host prominent recruits on the sideline.

The lone class of 2027 verbal commit, defensive end Cameron Pritchett, will be in town, but so will a couple of commits out of the class of 2026. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison and linebacker Tristan Phillips are expected to be in Eugene for Oregon's matchup against Wisconsin.

The Ducks vs. Badgers matchup is slotted for 4:00 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

Mario Nordi
MARIO NORDI

Mario Nordi is contributor for Oregon Ducks on SI.

