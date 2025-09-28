Oregon Ducks Star Transfer Running Back Didn't Travel With Team to Penn State Game
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have no shortage of talent on this year's roster but one notable name has yet to reach the expectations that he brought with him to Eugene this past offseason.
Oregon running back Makhi Hughes, who transferred to the program after two years with the Tulane Green Wave, was expected to be the starter this season after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning preseason All-American honors, but he has fallen further down on the depth chart behind some younger, less-experienced players.
Now, there's another chapter in the odd early-season saga surrounding Hughes.
Makhi Hughes Did Not Travel to Penn State Game
According to James Crepea of The Oregonian, Hughes did not travel with No. 6 Oregon to Happy Valley for Saturday's matchup against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions, a game that the Ducks won 30-24 in double overtime.
Crepea reported that two walk-on players travelled with the 74-man squad allowed for the road game instead of Hughes. Other Ducks that didn't travel with the team included the following players:
Jahlil Florence, defensive back
Akili Smith Jr., quarterback
Douglas Utu, offensive lineman
Tobi Haastrup, defensive lineman
Demetri Manning, offensive lineman
Devin Brooks, offensive lineman
Zac Stascausky, offensive lineman
Ziyare Addison, offensive lineman
Lipe Moala, offensive lineman
Vander Ploog, tight end
Xadavien Sims, defensive lineman
Andrew Boyle, kicker
Without Hughes, Ducks have instead relied on a commit approach at running back that consists of Noah Whittington, Jayden Limar, Jordan Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. This essentially means that Hughes is the fifth running back on the depth chart, something that no one saw coming at the start of the season.
Hughes appeared in each of Oregon's first four games, totaling 17 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 24 yards.
But in the win over Penn State, it was Hill Jr. that led the way with 10 carries for 82 yards while Davison added a touchdown on the ground.
Makhi Hughes' Season Has Been Clouded in Mystery
Some have speculated that Hughes' lack of playing time is due to an inability to grasp the offense, but it's unclear what exactly has led to his mysterious absence from the offense's core contributors.
This is surprising to say the least considering what he did last season at Tulane when he finished with 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns. This came after he had 1,378 rushing yards as a freshman the season before in 2023.
This production was nothing to scoff at, as Tulane has proven itself as one of the top teams in Group of 5 over the past few seasons. It's anyone's guess where it all went wrong.
Ra'Shaad Samples Shares Latest on Makhi Hughes
Crepea also reported that Oregon running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples said earlier this week during a radio appearance that Hughes is "continuing to find his way and grow and learn and find his way in this room" but it's clear he didn't do enough to travel with the team.
Before the season started, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein said that Hughes' experience would benefit him coming to Eugene. Those words haven't exactly aged well.
"We saw obviously, lots of production. . . . So coming from Tulane, he played against really good competition in that league, has great contact balance, good vision, his ability to catch the ball in the backfield. So he's carried the ball a lot in college, which is, again, that experience will, to me, give him definitely a benefit coming here," said Stein.
Regardless of what happens with Hughes, it's clear that the Ducks are still a championship contender without him, evident by the massive win over Penn State.