Oregon Ducks Looking To Catch Attention Of Four-Star Recruit Visiting Penn State
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are on the road for one of their biggest games of the season vs. the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. It's an important game for both programs and for reasons on and off the field. The Nittany Lions are hosting a big recruiting weekend, looking to capitalize on the White Out theme.
Four-star safety recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson will be one of many recruits in Happy Valley for the Oregon-Penn State game, but unlike most recruits, he will have his eyes on the Ducks and Nittany Lions as both teams are surging in his recruitment.
Road Game Day Visitor
Rivals' recruiting insider Adam Gorney said that Fa'alave-Johnson has both Oregon and Penn State among the top teams in his recruitment, making this the perfect game to visit.
"The 2027 four-star super athlete from San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic will get to see two of his frontrunners this weekend in Happy Valley as Penn State hosts Oregon as the Ducks might have the edge over every other team but there is still a ways to go in his recruitment," Gorney said.
Fa'alave-Johnson is among the best prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. The No. 3 safety and No. 24 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson is the second-highest ranked player in California.
Teams To Beat
Oregon is one of 35 teams to offer Fa'alave-Johnson. Gorney said that in addition to the Ducks and Penn State, a couple of SEC programs are in the hunt for the four-star recruit.
"Texas, Miami, and Oklahoma are the other programs to watch early on as Fa’alave-Johnson will determine if going cross country is something he wants to do in his recruitment. He’s certain to see a great environment but either way, the Ducks might be really tough to beat when things are said and done," Gorney said.
Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Ducks as the heavy favorite to sign the California native. The RPM has Oregon with a 93.5 percent chance of land Fa'alave-Johnson. It would be a huge addition to Oregon's 2027 recruiting class.
Fa'alave-Johnson will have plenty of suitors to choose from by the time he signs in 2027.
San Diego To Eugene
Oregon has a good recruiting pipeline to San Diego, California, where Fa'alave-Johnson hails from. The Ducks have a commitment from four-star edge rusher Prince Tavizon, who hails from Lincoln, one of the best high schools in the San Diego area. Tavizon is the No. 26 edge rusher according to 247Sports' rankings.
In the 2025 recruiting class, the Ducks signed four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., who played at Lincoln. Smith was the No. 16 quarterback and No. 190 player in the cycle.
Another product out of Lincoln, four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence signed with the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 11 cornerback and No. 83 player in the cycle.