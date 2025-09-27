Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Looking To Catch Attention Of Four-Star Recruit Visiting Penn State

The Oregon Ducks are looking to land one of the top two-way stars in the 2027 recruiting cycle in four-star prospect Honor Fa'alave-Johnson. The California native is set to visit the Penn State Nittany Lions for the Ducks' showdown against Penn State.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are on the road for one of their biggest games of the season vs. the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions. It's an important game for both programs and for reasons on and off the field. The Nittany Lions are hosting a big recruiting weekend, looking to capitalize on the White Out theme.

Four-star safety recruit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson will be one of many recruits in Happy Valley for the Oregon-Penn State game, but unlike most recruits, he will have his eyes on the Ducks and Nittany Lions as both teams are surging in his recruitment.

Road Game Day Visitor

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Penn State Nittany Lions Recruiting NIL Akili Smith Jr.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals' recruiting insider Adam Gorney said that Fa'alave-Johnson has both Oregon and Penn State among the top teams in his recruitment, making this the perfect game to visit.

"The 2027 four-star super athlete from San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic will get to see two of his frontrunners this weekend in Happy Valley as Penn State hosts Oregon as the Ducks might have the edge over every other team but there is still a ways to go in his recruitment," Gorney said.

Fa'alave-Johnson is among the best prospects in the 2027 recruiting class. The No. 3 safety and No. 24 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Fa'alave-Johnson is the second-highest ranked player in California.

Teams To Beat

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Penn State Nittany Lions Recruiting NIL Akili Smith Jr.
Sep 6, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin walks around the field prior to the game against the Florida International Panthers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Oregon is one of 35 teams to offer Fa'alave-Johnson. Gorney said that in addition to the Ducks and Penn State, a couple of SEC programs are in the hunt for the four-star recruit.

"Texas, Miami, and Oklahoma are the other programs to watch early on as Fa’alave-Johnson will determine if going cross country is something he wants to do in his recruitment. He’s certain to see a great environment but either way, the Ducks might be really tough to beat when things are said and done," Gorney said.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Ducks as the heavy favorite to sign the California native. The RPM has Oregon with a 93.5 percent chance of land Fa'alave-Johnson. It would be a huge addition to Oregon's 2027 recruiting class.

Fa'alave-Johnson will have plenty of suitors to choose from by the time he signs in 2027.


MORE: What Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniform Combo Says About The National Brand

MORE: What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Did at Practice to Prepare for Penn State White Out

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Penn State At White Out 

San Diego To Eugene

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Honor Fa'alave-Johnson Penn State Nittany Lions Recruiting NIL Akili Smith Jr.
Combat Ducks quarterback Akili Smith Jr. throws a pass before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has a good recruiting pipeline to San Diego, California, where Fa'alave-Johnson hails from. The Ducks have a commitment from four-star edge rusher Prince Tavizon, who hails from Lincoln, one of the best high schools in the San Diego area. Tavizon is the No. 26 edge rusher according to 247Sports' rankings.

In the 2025 recruiting class, the Ducks signed four-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr., who played at Lincoln. Smith was the No. 16 quarterback and No. 190 player in the cycle.

Another product out of Lincoln, four-star cornerback Jahlil Florence signed with the Ducks in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 11 cornerback and No. 83 player in the cycle.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

Home/Football