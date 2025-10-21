Nike's NIL Deals with Oregon Stars Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore Are Different
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and wide receiver Dakorien Moore have signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with Nike as the iconic brand welcomed both Ducks with separate Instagram posts on Tuesday. Both Moore and Moore participated in a photoshoot to promote exclusive Nike merchandise for the Oregon Ducks' collaboration with the Grateful Dead.
What Makes Dante Moore, Dakorien Moore's Deals Different
Other college football athletes have signed NIL partnerships with Nike, including Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, as well as Auburn wide receivers Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr.
However, the promotion for Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore is turned up a notch thanks to the exclusive partnership between Oregon and the Grateful Dead. Nike combined the reveal of Oregon's Grateful Dead collaboration with the announcement of Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore signing with the brand, all posted on @usnikefootball on Instagram.
Posted to 2.3 million social media followers, the dynamic duo of Moore to Moore helped model exclusive jackets, sweatpants, hoodies, and T-shirts that will be made available on Oct. 24 at nike.com, SNKRS, Fanatics and select retail partners.
The last five posts on Nike Football's Instagram feed feature either Dakorien Moore or Dante Moore, as Oregon's tie-dye jerseys were also unveiled on the brand's social media page.
On Sunday, Oregon revealed the tie-dye jerseys that the team will be wearing on Saturday against Wisconsin. Some tie-dye apparel has been made available to fans for purchase, but the latest Nike gear will be released on Friday, Oct. 24.
According to On3, Dante Moore has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million. Dakorien Moore's valuation sits at $497,000, and the former five-star recruit is already making an impact as a starting receiver in Oregon's prolific offense.
Nike also revealed a special-edition Air Max 90 sneaker ahead of Oregon's tie-dye game, and the Grateful Dead-themed shoe will drop on Oct. 24.
Oregon Ducks, Grateful Dead Connection
Some might wonder why Oregon is collaborating with the Grateful Dead, and the answer lies in the band's connection to the city of Eugene. The Grateful Dead has performed over 20 times on Oregon's campus, including 10 concerts inside of Autzen Stadium.
Oregon alum Ken Kesey, and famous author of One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest, formed an early relationship with the band and introduced them to Eugene. Oregon news and research writer Ed Dorsch explained the connection in a timeline posted on the university's website.
In 1972, "the Grateful Dead perform a benefit concert for Springfield Creamery, the makers of Nancy’s Yogurt," wrote Dorsch. "The Creamery, owned by Ken Kesey’s younger brother Chuck and his wife Sue, was in financial trouble. The Sunshine Daydream Concert, as it came to be known, was held on the current site of the Oregon Country Fair in Veneta, Oregon."
"The concert also marked the beginning of a lasting bond between the Kesey family, the Grateful Dead, and the Eugene community," Dorsch continued.