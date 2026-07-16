Dante Moore's Oregon Return Shifts NIL Rankings

When Oregon Ducks' 2025 starting quarterback Dante Moore made his last-second announcement to return to Eugene for a final season over entering the 2026 NFL Draft, fans and analysts alike processed a range of emotions as Moore gave up a potential multi-million dollar first round draftee contract.

Moore's decision to return, which he claims is based on a litany of reasons, appears to be more than financially beneficial, according to a recent report.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore Brings Home More Money

According to a recent breakdown from On3 Sports, Moore is the No. 4 highest NIL valuation across college sports at approximately $5 million, including all college athletics.

Moore was surpassed on the list by only Louisville basketball center Flory Bidunga ($6 million valuation), Kentucky basketball power forward Milan Momcilovic ($6 million valuation), and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah ($6.5 million valuation).

This valuation falls in line with Oregon's overall team NIL valuation being one of the most expensive teams in the country. According to a report from The NIL Standard, which monitors and reports NIL values based on a multi-pronged evaluation approach, the Ducks are the No. 2 college football team in the nation in terms of value, with an estimated $41.4 million price tag.

The NIL Standard combined each of Oregon's athletes' individual values to reach this total, which is only surpassed by the Texas Longhorns ($45.9 million valuation).

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Brand Deals

Though several NIL deals with athletes are not disclosed, looking at Moore's social media and history with brand deals is a great road-map to see where the $5 million valuation comes from.

The most obvious deal to initially point to is Moore's cover-model spot with EA Sports College Football 2027. Back in 2025, EA Sports paid upwards of $16.5 million to athletes for their name, image, and likeness to be in the game, which totaled out to a baseline of $1,500 per player with a copy of the game included ($70 value). Though the total amount Moore earned from this deal was not disclosed, it's safe to say he's earning a decent chunk as one of the faces of the video game.

Back in 2025, Moore was one of the nine featured athletes for the annual Beats By Dre "Beats Elite" class, which increased his NIL valuation at the time. Also in 2025, Moore posted a deal on his Instagram with restaurant chain Raising Cane's and Dr. Pepper.

Moore also has brand deals with the Ducks' NIL merchandise brand "Ducks of a Feather" for a "Moore Air" shirt and the "Tokyo Oregon" collection. He also modeled the "Grateful Ducks" Nike and Class Trip merchandise collection with Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Plus, Moore has his own hustle of a merchandise store, his children's book "From Journey to Dream," and multiple youth camps he's held across the state of Oregon. These are obviously lower contributors to Moore's bottom line, but show how every little venture adds up to that $5 million valuation.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws down field against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Representing Dante Moore

In his Instagram biography, Moore lists NBA & NFL agent Brandon Grier of Equity Sports as a point of contact for business deals. On their website, Equity Sports lists 43 players across the nation as athletes they represent. Some of those athletes include Oklahoma State offensive lineman Jacob Sexton, Indiana defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, and Georgia wide receiver London Humphreys.

Though Moore is the only Oregon Duck Equity Representative for NIL, the company works with former Oregon Duck Denver Bronco wide receiver Troy Franklin and Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Alex Harkey.

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