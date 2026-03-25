Oregon Ducks Stars Are Surging Into First Two Rounds Of NFL Draft Projections

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is fast approaching, and several Oregon Ducks players who contributed to the team’s run to the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl could hear their name called in the first two rounds.

Last season, Oregon had a school-record 10 players selected in the draft, and the Ducks could match that total this year. According to ESPN’s Field Yates's NFL mock draft for the first two rounds, three Oregon players are projected to be selected.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Those Oregon players projected to be selected in the early rounds include Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, and offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon.

Last season, the Ducks also had three players selected in the first two rounds, which included defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., and tight end Terrance Ferguson. Here’s where each of the three players is projected to fall in the draft.

Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman is projected to be the first Oregon player taken off the board in the draft, being selected No. 18 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. After two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers, Thieneman transferred to Oregon, where he put together a dominating season leading the Ducks' defense.

Thieneman, alongside Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher, was one of the top leaders on the Ducks' defense, finishing the season with 92 total tackles, two interceptions, and a sack. For a Vikings team that is looking to compete for a playoff spot next year, Thieneman could be a valuable piece for Brian Flores' Minnesota defense.

Kenyon Sadiq

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Projected to go right after Thieneman at No. 19 overall to the Carolina Panthers is Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who has the potential to be a star in the NFL. During his three seasons with Oregon, Sadiq proved to be a valuable red-zone threat for the Ducks.

In addition to being named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year and a finalist for the Mackey Award, Sadiq recorded 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns last season for Oregon.

Sadiq’s eight touchdowns were the most by a tight end in the FBS last season. The addition of Sadiq to the Panthers' roster could help Carolina take a step forward in the NFC after finishing the 2025 season with an 8-9 overall record and winning the NFC South.

Emmanuel Pregnon

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the second round, Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon is projected to be drafted at No. 55 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers, where his task will be to help protect former Ducks star quarterback Justin Herbert.

Pregnon was a crucial piece to making Oregon’s offensive line one of the best in college football last season. For a Chargers team still in search of its first playoff win with Herbert at quarterback, the addition of Pregnon to the Chargers could help them reach that goal.

The NFL Draft is scheduled to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Apr. 23 to 25, with the event being broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.