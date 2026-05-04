Dan Lanning's Unique Coaching Decision With Oregon's NFL Stars at the Spring Game

In the first week after the Oregon Ducks spring game, it's hard not to reminisce about the taste of football fan-fare brought to a sunny day in Eugene, Oregon, especially with so many former athletes showing their support.

To capitalize off the excitement following the Combat Ducks' 17-10 victory over the Fighting Ducks, the Oregon Ducks video crew released a behind the scenes documentary on what went into the spring game, including a unique tactic coach Dan Lanning used to rile up his athletes for the scrimmage.

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Highlighting the Talent of the Guest Coaches

The new "Ducks vs. Them" video (aptly named "Ducks vs. Ducks") starts out with Lanning sharing some kudos to the outgoing Ducks that had been drafted prior to the third day of the NFL Draft, which built the foundation for pinning alumni as a motivational tool.

Then, Lanning turned to the tradition of guest coaches for the spring game. Since Lanning's tenure began in 2022, the Ducks significantly ramped up their connections with iconic alumni which occassionally involves asking former stars to return and coach for a day.

For the 2026 spring game, the Ducks had Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell and New York Giants defensive edge Kayvon Thibodeaux coach the Combat Ducks while San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide reciever Tez Johnson took up the Fighting Ducks coaching slots.

"Got a couple coaches [I] wanna highlight that are hanging out with us today," Lanning said.

Lanning went on to show past spring game footage of Sewell, Thibodeaux, Lenoir, and Johnson and then compared each to a play from the spring game before each former Duck ever began his professional career.

A particular play in which Lenoir delivered a 64-yard pick return off Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett received some loud cheers from the current Duck athletes. Add in a play from Johnson highlighted by his signature touchdown back-flip, and the meeting room was a buzz.

Oregon fans line up for autographs from Duck players after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks in the NFL Share Motivation With Current Roster

That's when the video shows the guest coaches were also in the room (minus Sewell), watching their comparisons from spring to their current positions. Lanning then yielded the floor to Johnson, Lenoir, and Thibodeaux to explain their thoughts on Oregon's spring scrimmage tradition.

"Oregon spring game is a lot," said Johnson. "If you've seen it, it's do or die. But you want to out there with the mindset of like, have fun with your teammates, for the fans, and just be out there with your brothers and just have fun. I mean, Oregon was my dream school, pretty sure like a lot of y'all in here. When you take that field every time it's just, go out there and do it for your family, do it for the name on the front of the jersey, and the name on the back."

"The blessing is to be able to play a game that we all love," Lenoir said. "Just do it with intent. You know, fly around, make plays, play fast."

"Everything you sacrificed, everything your parents sacrificed to get here, you forget everything it really took to get you in these seats. And you also forget all the people that would die to be in these seats," Thibodeaux said. "So when y'all get out there, don't think about the end, don't think about halftime, don't think about the next play, think about right now."

Oregon’s Hudson Lewis, and Dakorien Moore celebrate a fourth-quarter touchdown for Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Growing the Culture

For Lanning and the Ducks, having so many former stars not only to reference with film, but to show up and speak to athletes and mentor them during a spring scrimmage says quite a bit about the culture that's built in Eugene. Having alumni in the league giving back year after year shows an investment built off their time with the Ducks.

It's also a great selling feature for the future of Oregon's program. Lanning and crew have utilized the help of former Ducks to recruit prospects in the past like Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson and Denver Broncos receiver Troy Franklin. For young athletes to know that the former greats return and put time into spreading their knowledge to the next generation of Ducks should feel like a stamp of confidence, during what is typically considered by other program fandoms as an afterthought.

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