Oregon Ducks Earn Surprising Analytics Ranking Following Win Over USC

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks earned a statement 42-27 win over the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday to move one step closer to a second straight College Football Playoff appearance. Following the win, where do the Ducks fall in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25?

Caden Handwork

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks off after his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 in a pivotal Big Ten showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 10-1 on the season with the win and are now one victory away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.

Oregon's ESPN FPI Top 25 Ranking Following Signature Win vs. USC

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football rankings Big Ten Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) celebrates with teammate after scoring a touchdown during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Despite their signature win over USC, the Ducks fell one spot in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings to No. 4. The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish overtook Oregon at the No. 3 spot in the ESPN FPI Top 25 following their dominating 70-7 home win over the Syracuse Orange.

The FPI is a different ranking system than the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings. The ranking uses advanced analytics and strength of schedule to rank teams based on their performance moving forward for the rest of the season.

The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers remain the two undefeated 11-0 Big Ten teams ranked above the Ducks in the ESPN FPI Top 25 following week 13. The Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlett Knights 42-9 in their final home game of the season. The Hoosiers were on a bye week and will play the Purdue Boilermakers in their season finale.

USC fell one spot to No. 11 in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings following its loss to the Ducks. With the loss, the Trojans' playoff chances are all but finished. USC, however, can still finish the season strong with a win over its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, in their final home game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Oregon's Final Road Test Against the Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks College Football USC Trojans Washington Huskies Malik Benson Dante Moore Kenyon Sadiq Noah Whittington Big Ten
Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Washington Huskies are the one team standing in the way of Oregon securing at least a home first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium. Beating the Huskies on the road won't be an easy task for the Ducks, but if Saturday's performance against the Trojans proved anything, coach Dan Lanning's group is more than up for the challenge against Washington.

The Ducks will look to build off impressive offensive performances from quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, wide receiver Malik Benson and running backs Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison in their final road test of the season against their bitter arch-rival, the Washington Huskies.

Washington enters their final home game with an 8-3 record following a dominating 48-14 road win over the UCLA Bruins. The Huskies would love nothing more than to spoil Oregon's hopes of getting a first-round home playoff game and have Duck fans sweating it out on Selection Sunday.

Oregon Ducks Washington Huskies UCLA Bruins College Football Big Ten matchup Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck (81) is lifted by offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett (56) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oregon also still has a shot to win its second consecutive Big Ten Championship this season. To earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, the Ducks have to beat the Huskies and need the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines to upset top-ranked Ohio State for the fifth straight time.

The Ducks will look to beat Washington for the second straight year and finish the regular season with an 11-1 record. The kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

