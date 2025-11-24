Oregon Ducks Earn Surprising Analytics Ranking Following Win Over USC
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 15 USC Trojans 42-27 in a pivotal Big Ten showdown at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 10-1 on the season with the win and are now one victory away from clinching a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.
Oregon's ESPN FPI Top 25 Ranking Following Signature Win vs. USC
Despite their signature win over USC, the Ducks fell one spot in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings to No. 4. The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish overtook Oregon at the No. 3 spot in the ESPN FPI Top 25 following their dominating 70-7 home win over the Syracuse Orange.
The FPI is a different ranking system than the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings. The ranking uses advanced analytics and strength of schedule to rank teams based on their performance moving forward for the rest of the season.
The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers remain the two undefeated 11-0 Big Ten teams ranked above the Ducks in the ESPN FPI Top 25 following week 13. The Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlett Knights 42-9 in their final home game of the season. The Hoosiers were on a bye week and will play the Purdue Boilermakers in their season finale.
USC fell one spot to No. 11 in the latest ESPN FPI Top 25 rankings following its loss to the Ducks. With the loss, the Trojans' playoff chances are all but finished. USC, however, can still finish the season strong with a win over its arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, in their final home game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oregon's Final Road Test Against the Washington Huskies
The Washington Huskies are the one team standing in the way of Oregon securing at least a home first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium. Beating the Huskies on the road won't be an easy task for the Ducks, but if Saturday's performance against the Trojans proved anything, coach Dan Lanning's group is more than up for the challenge against Washington.
The Ducks will look to build off impressive offensive performances from quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, wide receiver Malik Benson and running backs Noah Whittington and Jordon Davison in their final road test of the season against their bitter arch-rival, the Washington Huskies.
Washington enters their final home game with an 8-3 record following a dominating 48-14 road win over the UCLA Bruins. The Huskies would love nothing more than to spoil Oregon's hopes of getting a first-round home playoff game and have Duck fans sweating it out on Selection Sunday.
Oregon also still has a shot to win its second consecutive Big Ten Championship this season. To earn a spot in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, the Ducks have to beat the Huskies and need the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines to upset top-ranked Ohio State for the fifth straight time.
The Ducks will look to beat Washington for the second straight year and finish the regular season with an 11-1 record. The kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.