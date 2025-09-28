Oregon Ducks' Surprising MVP in Thrilling Win Over Penn State Nittany Lions
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions on the road in Happy Valley by a score of 30-24 in two overtimes. Oregon coach Dan Lanning won yet another big game, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore strengthened his Heisman Trophy argument and is officially the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with +750 odds according to FanDuel, and the Ducks' defense showed up in a huge way.
The MVP for this game was difficult to decide, but there's only one clear winner here, and it's the Oregon defensive line. The Ducks' defensive front was ridiculously ready for this game and Penn State's rushing attack.
Ducks EDGE Rushers Played Key Role In Oregon Victory
Ducks EDGE rushers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti combined for eight tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. As a whole, the Ducks' defense held Penn State to just 139 rushing yards. Oregon also held Penn State to their lowest points total so far this season.
Uiagalelei, Tuioti, and the rest of Oregon's defensive line were successfull in making Penn State quarterback Drew Allar uncomfortable. Other defensive linemen like A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, and Aydin Breland also turned heads with their respective performances on Saturday.
The Ducks' defensive line was especially potent in the first half. When Oregon was struggling to move the ball, it was the Ducks defense that kept them in the game and allowed the offense to work through their struggles.
The Ducks' defensive line was excellent at getting off the field on third downs, allowing Penn State to convert just 6/15 attempts on third downs.
Ducks Contain Penn State Rushers Kaytron Allen, Nicholas Singleton
Uiagalelei now has four sacks on the season and is on pace to break the 10.5 he set last year, which led the Big Ten. Perhaps the most impressive part of this performance from the Ducks' defensive line was that the run game was Penn State’s strength heading into the matchup.
The Nittany Lions boast two returning running backs in Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton. Allen managed 54 yards on 12 carries while Singleton was held to just 21 yards on 11 carries.
For the Ducks' defense to play as well as they did with a young secondary and few returning starters is a testament to Ducks defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. The Ducks would go on and win thanks to a game-sealing interception by Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman. The Ducks' defensive line was also instrumental in causing Penn State’s numerous three-and-outs in the first half, which would go on to limit Penn State’s time of possession to 26:08.
The Ducks will now get a chance to rest and recuperate before their defense and defensive line will face a massive test at Autzen Stadium in week seven when they welcome No. 11 Indiana and the Hoosiers to Autzen Stadium. The Ducks defensive line will once again have their hands full with trying to contain Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black.
