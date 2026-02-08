Oregon Ducks Fans Will Be Surprised by Projected Playoff Bracket

The Indiana Hoosiers were recently crowned national champions, but it's never too early to look ahead to which 12 teams make up the playoff field in 2026.

After falling to the Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, the Oregon Ducks look to once again be in the national championship conversation entering the 2026 season.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Ducks are considered one of the top favorites with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore and several top players on both sides of the football. According to CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford’s playoff projection, the Ducks are predicted to make the postseason for the third consecutive year.

Oregon's Projected 2026 College Football Playoff Seed

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Ducks secured a home playoff game as a No. 5 seed, which included a 51-34 first-round win over the James Madison Dukes. This upcoming season, Crawford predicts that the Ducks will earn the No. 7 seed in the CFP and play a first-round game against the Texas A&M Aggies and quarterback Marcel Reed. The quarterback duel between Moore and Reed has the potential to be an exciting matchup for college football fans to watch.

Coach Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers are predicted again to win the Big Ten championship, this time earning the No. 4 seed in the CFP. Other Big Ten teams predicted to make the 12-team field include the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 8) and new coach Kyle Whittingham’s Michigan Wolverines (No. 12). Here’s the full projected CFP bracket for the 2026 season

First Round Byes:

No. 1 Miami (ACC Champion)

No. 2 Notre Dame

No. 3 Texas (SEC Champion)

No. 4 Indiana (Big Ten Champion)

First Round Campus Matchups:

No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Ohio State

No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 5 Texas Tech (Big 12 Champion)

No. 11 Memphis vs. No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Oregon

Oregon's Potential Path to National Championship

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

With Oregon's sights set on a national championship next season, winning as a No. 7 seed would be a challenge, but it is doable. Ohio State won the national championship as the No. 8 seed in 2024.

The last two teams featured in the No. 7 vs. No. 10 matchup have gone on to play in the national championship game, including Notre Dame in 2024 and Miami this season.

Oregon’s potential path to winning the national championship could include beating No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 2 Notre Dame (quarterfinals), No. 3 Texas (semifinals), and No. 1 Miami (national championship).

By the time the national championship wraps up on Jan. 25, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Oregon fans are hoping the Ducks are the ones lifting the CFP trophy for the very first time.

