A'Mauri Washington's Oregon Rise Stands Out In Transfer Portal Era

With a new defensive coordinator in Chris Hampton at the helm, Oregon's defense has a chance to be special in 2026.

The defense returns a key group of Ducks that often stole the show in 2025... including pitching a shutout in the 23-0 win over Texas Tech at the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Oregon Bowl - the program's first shutout in a bowl or playoff game since Oregon made its bowl debut in 1917.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Defensive tackles A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei and EDGE Teitum Tuioti all elected for another season with Oregon football despite high 2026 NFL Draft stocks.

However, Oregon coach Dan Lanning's recent comments on Washington shed light into a player who could be the Ducks' next breakout leader.

Dan Lanning On A’Mauri Washington

Washington is a bit of an anomaly in the transfer portal era as he enters his fourth season with the Ducks. He's a strong example of Lanning's underrated ability to retain elite talent and help players develop.

Washington did not become of the nation's most menacing players overnight, every season at Oregon, his production has gotten better and better. His raw talent started turning heads in the league in 2025, with many analysts predicting Washington would have been a first round draft pick in 2026.

Instead, Washington returned to Eugene and dominated spring football practices. Lanning opened up on how he has continued to better himself: a good sign for the Ducks and a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It starts with size and explosive power. I think this guy's extremely explosive. I think what he had to work on as he got here was his competitive stamina, the ability to go harder for longer," Lanning said.

“And those moments, I think he recognized earlier, ‘Okay, it's gonna be a limiting factor. This is one of my strengths. This is a limiting factor.’ And then his ability to learn our system and be extremely disruptive, be where he's supposed to be at," Lanning continued.

Lanning made it clear that Washington attacked his weaknesses so he can play harder for longer. Washington isn't just an explosive defensive lineman with "freak" measurements. He has fine-tuned his game to become a conditioned player that can reach his long-term goals with impressive daily habits.

“All those things have really paid off for A’Mauri. You see a leader showing up. What I admire about A’Mauri is he's been a guy that's had goals since he got here the very first day, he's done a really good job," Lanning said.

“We talked about it, Maxx Crosby said microscope, telescope. He's got his telescope goals, but he does a really good job of focusing on the microscope. What do I have to improve the day for me to reach those telescope goals that are down the road?” Lanning continued.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ducks are losing a big leader defensively in linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Who will step into that leadership role that looms?

From the sounds of Lanning's comments, he is seeing "a leader show up" in Washington.

A step back shows that Washington is also a prime example of how Oregon develops internally. Washington showed up in Eugene as a 4-star recruit who played sparingly as a freshman and is now flying up draft boards for 2027.

A’Mauri Washington "The Freak"

Washington is frequently mentioned on national lists of players to watch, but two mentions stand out: earning a spot on the "Freaks" list from Bruce Feldman and a top-5 ranking for defensive prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft from CBS Sports.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, left, defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei celebrate a sack by Tuioti as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His numbers jump off the page.

The 6-foot-3, 320 pounds Washington hit an incredible 20.89 miles per hour during the offseason with a vertical jump of 36 inches, per the school. He also squatted 755 pounds, bench pressed 475 pounds and power cleaned 385 pounds.

Washington is fresh off his best season yet in Eugene, finishing with ]career highs of 33 total tackles (15 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and eight pass breakups (most among Big Ten defensive lineman.) He led the Ducks with an 80.0 overall grade from PFF with an 83.8 run-defense grade.

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