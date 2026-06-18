Three Teams Who Could Spoil Oregon's National Championship Hopes

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 season in what some consider to be a year that is national championship or bust. The Ducks, in their fifth season under coach Dan Lanning, return all the tools to win the national championship, including star quarterback Dante Moore and several top returning stars on both sides of the football.

Last season, the Ducks came two victories short of winning a national championship as their only two losses came to eventual champs, the Indiana Hoosiers. Now entering the 2026 season, the Ducks are fueled to reach the mountain top.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As recent history has shown, however, heartbreak can happen, and several other top college football teams are looking to spoil Oregon’s dreams of a national championship. Here’s a list of three of them that could knock off the Ducks.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold spring game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After getting snubbed from the CFP last season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, led by coach Marcus Freeman, enter the 2026 season motivated to deliver their passionate fanbase its first national championship since 1988.

While star running back Jeremiyah Love is gone, rising sophomore quarterback CJ Carr returns to lead the Fighting Irish as another potential Heisman Trophy finalist. After starting the season with a 0-2 record with losses to the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies last season, Notre Dame rallied off 10 straight wins, led by Carr and Love.

Carr finished the 2025 season throwing for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions. With a comfortable schedule, the Fighting Irish are expected to reach the CFP and could face the Ducks either before or in the national championship. There’s been much debate over who’s the better coach, Freeman or Lanning, and a CFP game between the two could settle that argument.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of Oregon’s biggest threats in the Big Ten next season, the Ohio State Buckeyes look to make it back to the national championship after falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl.

The Ducks' Nov. 7 road matchup in Columbus against the Buckeyes is expected to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2026 college football season. The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin could very well decide the Heisman Trophy race.

Regardless of who wins that matchup, the two teams could meet for a second time in the CFP. If that does happen, the Ducks look to avoid what happened the last time they played Ohio State, when they lost 41-21 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl as the No. 1 seed.

Texas Longhorns

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas quarterback Arch Manning suffered his bumps and bruises in his first season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. Now Manning returns to Austin determined to lead the Longhorns to their first national championship since 2005.

Last season with the Longhorns, Manning threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Not only are Moore and Manning contenders for the Heisman Trophy, but the two could go No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2027 NFL Draft. A national championship matchup between the two has the makings of an all-time classic.

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