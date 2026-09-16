Oregon Ducks Ticket Prices Create Intrigue Before Portland State Matchup

After their stunning 39-31 road loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the No. 21 Oregon Ducks look to return to playing like a national-title team on Friday night as they host in-state FCS opponent, the Portland State Vikings.

With Oregon fans desperate for the Ducks to return to consistent football, ticket prices at Autzen Stadium for Friday night’s matchup against the Portland State Vikings are lower than some fans may expect. According to the latest SeatGeek ticket prices, tickets for Friday night’s matchup are as low as $9.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given that the Ducks are playing an FCS program in Portland State, these prices being lower than they were for the season opener against the Boise State Broncos shouldn’t be unexpected. The game between the Ducks and Vikings is expected to be a blowout, and in past matchups, the Ducks have done just that, beating Portland State 81-7 in their last meeting in 2023.

Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State Vikings Betting Odds

Oregon looks on toward the end of the fourth quarter as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds suggest another massive blowout win for the Ducks over the Vikings on Friday night at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are favored to beat the Vikings by 57.5 points, with the over/under line set at 67.5.

Whether the Ducks cover the odds remains to be seen, but Oregon, after their 39-31 upset loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, is desperate to get back in the win column. A dominating win over the Vikings is exactly what they need before their marquee showdown on Sept. 26 at the Los Angeles Coliseum with the No. 12 USC Trojans.

Impact Of Oklahoma State Loss On Oregon Ducks CFP Chances

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following their loss to the Cowboys, the Ducks, who were ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll to start the season, have now fallen all the way to No. 21, and some question whether they are still built to make the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season and pursue their first national championship in program history, a goal that many pundits predicted.

Not all hope is lost for the Ducks, as those goals are still attainable, given Oregon doesn’t have another slip-up against an opponent like Oklahoma State, to win their marquee matchups against the No. 12 USC Trojans (Sept. 26), No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7), and No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (Nov. 14).

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks aren’t looking too far into the future, as the main focus right now is Portland State, which is the right approach given how this season has started for Oregon.

“Stop looking into the future. Everybody wants to make a prediction before the season starts. You know, it doesn’t matter until you play the games. We’ve seen it every year with teams that are supposed to be good that aren’t good,” Lanning said.

“We have the capability to be good,” Lanning continued. “We have good enough players. We have good enough coaches.”

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 12. 6 percent chance to make the CFP, according to ESPN’s College Football Power Index, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will also look to return to playing the type of football he’s capable of, as one of the top prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft, and that starts on Friday night against the Vikings. Following the loss to Oklahoma State, Moore took responsibility for his performance.

“Yeah, it was a game where, I mean. There was a lot of misreads, a lot of misthrows. It all falls on me. There were some times where it was miscommunication. It all falls on me. So I just feel, as a quarterback, with the way the offense plays, I take all the blame because I’m the guy out there that’s, you know, making sure everybody’s lined up correctly, putting the ball in the right areas, right spots against certain coverages,” Moore said.

“So it all fell onto me, and that’s why I’ve been pushing myself more this week. I’m not saying I’ve been pushing myself a lot in the past, but… things happen, and these are great learning moments for me that I’m going to take from now and into my future,” Moore continued.

The Ducks and Vikings kick off on Friday night at Autzen Stadium at 7:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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