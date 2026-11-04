Oregon Ducks Ticket Prices Spark Intrigue As Ohio State Game Looms

For the first time since their College Football Playoff Quarterfinal loss in the Rose Bowl that ended their undefeated 2024 season, the No. 23 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.

At the beginning of the season, some thought that this matchup would be a top-five showdown. However, the craziness of this year has seen the Ducks unranked in the AP Poll and Ohio State outside the top 10, a rare occurrence under coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is pictured during a Big Ten college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While their College Football Playoff aspirations may be out of reach with a 5-3 overall record, an upset road win over the Buckeyes to spoil their Big Ten title and CFP aspirations would be a defining moment in what has been a disappointing season for the Ducks.

Most Oregon fans who will be making the trip out east to Ohio Stadium likely bought their tickets long ago. Here's a look at the ticket prices for Saturday’s game in Columbus for those hoping to secure a last-minute purchase.

According to the latest SeatGeek listings, Oregon fans can buy a ticket to Saturday’s Ohio State game for as little as $93. These prices are obviously subject to change between now and Saturday, when the Ducks play the Buckeyes.

Keys to Oregon Upset Win Over Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs back to the line of scrimmage for a two point conversion attempt after scoring a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For the Ducks to pull off the upset on Saturday afternoon against the Buckeyes, one of the biggest keys will be stopping Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Even without star quarterback Julian Sayin throwing him the ball, Smith is still considered one of the best wide receivers in the country, and he looks to help the Buckeyes bounce back from their upset loss to the No. 20 USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Under Day, the Buckeyes have never lost two consecutive regular-season games. When game-planning for Smith on defense, Lanning offered some words that show just how talented a player the Buckeyes' wide receiver is.

“Jeremiah’s special. He is a special player. You have to know where he’s at at all times. He’s dynamic in every phase,” Lanning said. “He’s certainly pro-ready. I think anybody that's played against him already would tell you that. He probably was two years ago, right? So he certainly is now.”

“I think Coach (Ryan) Day said it earlier in the year - if (Smith’s) one-on-one, he’s open. If there’s two guys covering him, he’s sort of open, right? If there’s three, that means somebody else is open,” Lanning continued. “It’s a collective unit that everybody has to play together to try to limit explosive plays for players like him.”

It’s clear that if the Ducks defense hopes to stop Smith on Saturday, they must play better than they did in their recent 34-26 home win over the Northwestern Wildcats. In the win, the Wildcats' leading wide receiver, Griffin Wilde, was able to have success, recording five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) reacts during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This included Wildcats and former Ducks coach Chip Kelly’s creative play call that confused the Ducks' defense and left Wilde wide open for a 64-yard touchdown reception to extend their lead to 10-0 in the first quarter.

Coming off such a disappointing loss against the Trojans, the Buckeyes could get creative with Smith on some trick plays, and if that happens, it’s something the Ducks' defense must be ready for.

Back in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2025, Smith caught seven passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns in the Buckeyes 41-21 win over the Ducks, en route to a national championship that season.

Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Betting Odds, Kickoff Time

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, walks off after the Ducks’ win as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Entering Saturday’s matchup against the Buckeyes, the Ducks are currently 7.5-point underdogs, per the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. Despite a 5-3 record, it’s the first time this season that the Ducks are an underdog.

The Ducks and Buckeyes will kick off from Ohio Stadium in Columbus at 12:30 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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