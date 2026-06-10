Oregon Ducks Tight End Commit George VanSandt Evaluation

The Oregon Ducks recently landed 2027 three-star tight end recruit George VanSandt only a few weeks after he decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The talented commit does plenty of things great, but here are some of his biggest strengths.

Lower Body Strength

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The newest Oregon Ducks tight end commit is very strong at many things, but the first thing that stands out is his ability to drive a player to the ground.

He is great at run blocking, but it's because he is very strong from his legs to his waist. Even when he gets a bad angle or even bad hand placement, he is very dominant and can defeat the defender in front of him, while most of the tight ends in the country can't

Elite On The Line

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning sticks his tongue out to catch the rain as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host California Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

VanSandt is elite when he is on the line, and is much stronger of a threat this way. When he is off the line, he isn't as much of a threat due to his average speed and route running compared to his elite blocking ability. It is also a mind game, as when he is on the line, he is expected to block rather than run a route across the field, which his tape shows. He isn't a dangerous prospect in the pass game as much as he is when it comes to blocking.

Finishes Plays

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Effort and energy aren't a problem for the talented prospect. In fact, he is a top-tier player when it comes to finishing plays, especially on the blocking side of things. He plays to and through the whistle, which often results in him driving defenders back to the third level, if not to the ground in the first place. When he is on the field, it is almost like having another offensive tackle rather than having a tight end.

Pull Blocking

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the best qualities the prospect is bringing to Eugene in 2027 is pull blocking. He will be elite when he is in a pistol set or even when he is in goal line, as he is going to have the ability to peel across to the opposite side and still make a play. He is great in this aspect, thanks to his solid footwork and his great ability to identify which player he needs to attack. He plays with high IQ when he is pull blocking.

Final Analysis

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after the 2022 Holiday Bowl against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

VanSandt won't ever be the ideal tight end when it comes to receiving. He isn't a freak athlete like Oregon Ducks tight end Kendre Harrison or former Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq, but he will be better than both when it comes to blocking. He shows resemblance to former Tennessee Volunteers tight end Miles Kitselman, as he isn't the fastest, but is a difference maker when it comes to his ability to pick up on blitzing edge rushers, or even chipping off to block a linebacker.

He will likely be a project player and someone who doesn't see the field right away for the Ducks, but they will likely have no reason to rush him onto the field to begin with.

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