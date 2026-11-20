No. 13 Oregon (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) still has two games remaining on its regular season slate, but several Ducks are attempting to make their case for the 2027 NFL draft.

Tight end Jamari Johnson is the lone Oregon player to land on ESPN’s recent 2027 NFL mock draft, earning a coveted first-round projection. Meanwhile, injured Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (concussion) finds himself missing from the list of projected first-rounders after beginning the year in contention for the projected No. 1 overall pick.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson catches a pass against Michigan Wolverines cornerback Smith Snowden at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both seniors could very well end up in NFL training camps this summer, should Moore declare for the draft with eligibility remaining. How they arrive there remains to be seen. If ESPN’s prediction holds true, the big and agile tight end could see himself making an early impact playing alongside a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in the AFC West.

Jamari Johnson Projected to Kansas City Chiefs

With so much uncertainty surrounding tight end Travis Kelce’s future in Kansas City, Johnson could provide an ideal bridge at the No. 24 pick between the future Hall of Famer and quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ tight end-friendly offense.

Johnson enters Oregon’s Friday night road showdown against Michigan State (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) with 32 receptions for 405 receiving yards and three touchdowns this year. He also punched in a two-yard rushing touchdown via a “tight end” sneak on a play Oregon calls “polecat” as time expired in the first half against Ohio State.

Sept. 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson hurdles USC Trojans cornerback Jontez Williams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After spending his first two seasons with Louisville, Johnson transferred to Eugene, where he now has 1,073 career yards and seven touchdowns for an average of 13.9 yards per catch.

At 6-5, 255 pounds, Johnson has the frame and the athleticism to create favorable mismatches against opposing defenders.

Injuries could be a concern regarding Johnson, however, who has missed two games this season with an undisclosed injury. But the real health and draft stock concern revolves around Moore, who is likely to miss the rest of the year while recovering from a concussion sustained in Week 4 vs. USC.

Dante Moore and the Road Back

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Moore returned to Oregon for his senior year after a junior campaign that saw him throw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, while leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He entered the season not only as a projected top-10 pick, but was also featured predominantly on many preseason Heisman Trophy watchlists. That included being ranked No. 1 on ESPN’s preseason first-round mock draft, a list he’s no longer featured on 10 games into the season.

Jan. 9, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field after facing the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore connected for 69-of-99 passing for 926 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in roughly 10 quarters of action this year. After a Week 2 upset loss to Oklahoma State, the Cowboys revealed possible “tells” in Moore’s sets. He responded with 280 yards and four touchdowns before sitting out the second half against Portland State.

His season ended, however, with a targeting hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II, casting more ‘what-ifs’ than answers. If Moore has played his final collegiate game, he’ll exit with 6,150 career passing yards and 50 touchdowns, while being picked off 19 times.

The lost season certainly hurts his draft prospects, but other options are available to showcase his skills in the coming months, such as the NFL Combine. He could also return to Eugene with a year of eligibility left, but Moore and the Ducks have been tight-lipped concerning the quarterback’s future plans.

Oregon Ducks' Draft Outlook

Aug. 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington eyes up a Idaho Vandals quarterback during a game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Johnson and Moore will garner their fair share of attention, they’re not alone in the draft discussion.

Just like Moore, defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington eschewed the NFL after the 2025 season, opting to return to Eugene and an Oregon team that found itself ranked No. 2 in the AP preseason poll.

Washington ranked No. 40 on its October’s mock draft, but his recent play could push him toward first round potential. He now has 26 tackles this year (seven solo) to go along with six pass breakups and a pair of quarterback hurries for a defensive front that has recently suffocated the offenses of both Ohio State and Michigan in consecutive weeks.

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacks UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Other Ducks likely to gain attention in the run-up to the draft include a trio of linemen in defensive tackle Bear Alexander and outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti, the latter of whom is also dealing with a season-ending injury like Moore.

Thankfully for all of them, it’s only November, and plenty will change between now and the NFL draft on April 29 in Washington, D.C. That includes two more regular season games and a potential postseason run, should the cards fall Oregon’s way.

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