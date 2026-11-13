Dan Lanning Outlines What Makes Oregon Tight End Kendre Harrison Different

When it comes to professional success outside of the college football realm, one can argue that the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are flexing their strength at producing top-talent tight ends across the league.

From New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson, New York Jets Kenyon Sadiq, and Los Angeles Rams Terrance Ferguson to the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft projections of senior Jamari Johnson, the coach Dan Lanning era is churning out some talented perimeter athletes.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Duck looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Gets Real About Tight End Kendre Harrison's Potential

In his pregame press conference before playing the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, Lanning indicated that another rare tight end talent is on the verge of becoming the next big thing in Eugene. Freshman Kendre Harrison, who's currently clocked in five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown so far in the 2026 regular season, is a point of focus for Lanning's future tight ends corps due to his versatility.

"Yeah, I'm so proud of Kendre [Harrison] because I think the tight end is one of those examples of a position that it requires really a lot of different skill sets. You got to be a route runner. But the reality is, even if you pass the ball 30 times a game, not all 30 of those are going to the tight end. What do you do the majority of the game?" Lanning said

"You got to control the C-Area," Lanning added. "You got to be able to win on the edge and win on the perimeter, just like our edge defenders on the other side of the ball, and that's really stepped up the willingness, the attack, the technique. Because he's always wanted to."

Oregon tight end Kendre Harrison makes a catch during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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A Tight End That Blocks and Receives

There's an argument to be made that Harrison's willingness to get physical in the C-gap is a serious aid to Oregon's strength in the future on the exterior, especially since Johnson can be seen as more talented as a receiver than a blocker, and Oregon's persistent struggles in securing the pocket through the tackle position this season.

At 6-7, 250 pounds, Harrison is about two inches taller than Johnson, and playing both sides of the ball throughout his high school years does aid in being more comfortable as a blocker. Plus, Lanning stated after Oregon's 2026 spring game that Harrison was in the mentality of "football first" while being signed to Oregon Men's Basketball as well, highlighting a commitment to developing on the gridiron.

"He's not afraid to bite; like, he'll throw his head in there. But to do it at the level that he's been doing it lately here in practice, I'm excited to see that continue to show up in a game," Lanning said.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kendre Harrison (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against Portland State Vikings safety Dionte West (28) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Room For Future Promise

In a tight end room that Lanning and crew will likely dip into the transfer portal during the offseason to add talent, Harrison has a unique opportunity to be next up. This point feels prominent, especially with Harrison's peers like Penn State sophomore transfer Andrew Olesh having underwhelming stats this season (especially when stepping in for Johnson against Oklahoma State).

"And it's just going to be honing in on that technique a little bit more, lowering my pad level, hands inside hands, and continuing to push. But he's really gotten better and better. And even though it doesn't necessarily always show up on game day, he's really improved in that area," Lanning said of Harrison's improvements.

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