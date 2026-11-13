Dan Lanning Outlines What Makes Oregon Tight End Kendre Harrison Different
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When it comes to professional success outside of the college football realm, one can argue that the No. 16 Oregon Ducks (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) are flexing their strength at producing top-talent tight ends across the league.
From New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson, New York Jets Kenyon Sadiq, and Los Angeles Rams Terrance Ferguson to the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft projections of senior Jamari Johnson, the coach Dan Lanning era is churning out some talented perimeter athletes.
Dan Lanning Gets Real About Tight End Kendre Harrison's Potential
In his pregame press conference before playing the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium, Lanning indicated that another rare tight end talent is on the verge of becoming the next big thing in Eugene. Freshman Kendre Harrison, who's currently clocked in five receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown so far in the 2026 regular season, is a point of focus for Lanning's future tight ends corps due to his versatility.
"Yeah, I'm so proud of Kendre [Harrison] because I think the tight end is one of those examples of a position that it requires really a lot of different skill sets. You got to be a route runner. But the reality is, even if you pass the ball 30 times a game, not all 30 of those are going to the tight end. What do you do the majority of the game?" Lanning said
"You got to control the C-Area," Lanning added. "You got to be able to win on the edge and win on the perimeter, just like our edge defenders on the other side of the ball, and that's really stepped up the willingness, the attack, the technique. Because he's always wanted to."
A Tight End That Blocks and Receives
There's an argument to be made that Harrison's willingness to get physical in the C-gap is a serious aid to Oregon's strength in the future on the exterior, especially since Johnson can be seen as more talented as a receiver than a blocker, and Oregon's persistent struggles in securing the pocket through the tackle position this season.
At 6-7, 250 pounds, Harrison is about two inches taller than Johnson, and playing both sides of the ball throughout his high school years does aid in being more comfortable as a blocker. Plus, Lanning stated after Oregon's 2026 spring game that Harrison was in the mentality of "football first" while being signed to Oregon Men's Basketball as well, highlighting a commitment to developing on the gridiron.
"He's not afraid to bite; like, he'll throw his head in there. But to do it at the level that he's been doing it lately here in practice, I'm excited to see that continue to show up in a game," Lanning said.
Room For Future Promise
In a tight end room that Lanning and crew will likely dip into the transfer portal during the offseason to add talent, Harrison has a unique opportunity to be next up. This point feels prominent, especially with Harrison's peers like Penn State sophomore transfer Andrew Olesh having underwhelming stats this season (especially when stepping in for Johnson against Oklahoma State).
"And it's just going to be honing in on that technique a little bit more, lowering my pad level, hands inside hands, and continuing to push. But he's really gotten better and better. And even though it doesn't necessarily always show up on game day, he's really improved in that area," Lanning said of Harrison's improvements.
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A born and raised Oregonian, Ally Osborne has a passion for sporting events across her home state. She began writing for Oregon Ducks on SI in 2021. Currently a morning talk show host and sports reporter for KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon, Ally is engrained in her community. Finding and sharing stories that highlight the unique culture and connectivity sports creates is a part of her DNA. She frequently contributes sports content to KOIN's broadcast and streaming platforms while hosting talk show "Everyday Northwest" and video podcast "Tower Talk Live" every weekday. With Portland being her third-worked television market (second in Oregon), Osborne brings hard-news and feature-reporting experience to compliment her expertise for sports storytelling. Her journalistic endeavors and art creations (many of which are inspired by the Oregon Ducks) can be found on her social media pages. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace.