Oregon Coach Tosh Lupoi Breaks Down Texas Tech's Offense

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will have their hands full on New Year's Day when they take on Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami. The Red Raiders waltzed through the Big 12 this season, thanks in part to their explosive offense and quarterback Behren Morton. The Ducks defense and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will have to be on their A-game to come out of the Orange Bowl with a win.

Morton and the Red Raiders currently rank second nationally in points per game with a whopping 42.5 and 20-plus yard plays with 90. Texas Tech also ranks fifth nationally for yards per game while averaging 480.3 yards per game. Morton has been elite on third downs this season, with the Red Raiders ranked at No. 11 in third down conversions with a 50.9 percent clip.

Lupoi Praises Texas Tech Quarterback Behren Morton

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Lupoi spoke with the media prior to the Orange Bowl and detailed why Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton has been so successful this season.

“Well I would say what have we not seen. He’s a guy that can tuck the ball and run, get out in four wide and stretch the field vertically. They’ve got lethal screen that comes with it as well.”

When asked again about Morton, Lupoi had more praise to handout.

“They operate at a high level and produced the way they have, and it starts with him. Doing a great job and certainly looking forward to the challenge they will bring.”

Texas Tech Statistically Elite On Defensive Side Of The Ball

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire with the Orange Bowl trophy during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks excel in a few statistical categories that might give Ducks fans some hope going into the Orange Bowl in what could be the last Ducks game of the 2025-26 season. The Ducks are currently allowing a limited 16.2 points per game. The Ducks should be able to keep pace against Texas Tech, but possessions may be limited as the Red Raiders held opponents to 10.9 points per game

Lupoi Unveils Interesting Tactic To Prepare For Orange Bowl

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi directs practice March 29, 2022. Tosh Lupoi | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lupoi unveiled an interesting tactic when asked about preparing the Ducks defense at Media Day, which included studying the Texas Tech defense.

“Yeah I always like to look at the opponent’s defense, too. Sometimes it can tell you quite a bit about the offense and some concepts they might be doing. But ultimately its a team that attacks the ball really well.”

The Ducks and Lupoi will want to make sure their defense is up to standard after the second half letdown by the Oregon defense in the first round of the CFP against JMU. The Ducks allowed the Dukes to score 28 points in the second half at Autzen Stadium, including a 47 yard touchdown catch that broke the Oregon secondary.