Oregon Battling Former Assistant Coach for Four-Star Quarterback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are steadily approaching the spring practice calendar, a notable point in the offseason for many programs around the country.

But in the process, the Ducks remain busy on the high school recruiting trail. Oregon continues to receive news in the 2027 class nearly every day, and the latest development involves an intriguing quarterback in the cycle.

Oregon Finalists for Four-Star Quarterback Dane Weber

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Oregon is currently one of eight finalists for 2027 four-star quarterback Dane Weber, who is a product of Chaparral High School in Temecula, CA.

Along with the Ducks, he will also be deciding between the UCLA Bruins, Michigan Wolverines, Kansas Jayhawks, Cal Golden Bears, Cincinnati Bearcats, Kansas State Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal.

Other programs that have offered Weber include the Duke Blue Devils, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona Wildcats, Colorado State Rams, UNLV Rebels, Washingon Huskies, Utah Utes, Memphis Tigers, South Florida Bulls, UConn Huskies and many more.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Weber is the No. 34 overall player in the state of California and the No. 25 quarterback in the 2027 class, per 247Sports' recruiting rankings.

Though the Ducks potentially have an edge among the rest of the finalists due to head coach Dan Lanning's elite resume, Oregon will have to battle former Ducks defensive coordinator and new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi in the race for Weber, who admitted in an interview with Rivals that he has a strong relationship with the Golden Bears.

Oregon Battling Tosh Lupoi for Dane Weber

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an interview with Rivals, Weber revealed that he has a strong relationship with Lupoi and Cal offensive coordinator Jordan Somerville. It's clear that Lupoi and staff have heavy interest in Weber considering how frequently they communicate.

“Coach Lupoi, I’ve been on the phone with him I don’t even know how many times and he’s a super high energy guy," Weber told Rivals. "He’s gone into the most detail I’ve ever heard about from one program and what they’re going to do.

Weber added that he sees himself having a solid chance of pursing his dreams of heading to the NFL based on what Cal has been able to do with quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who shined for the Golden Bears this past season after originally being an Oregon 2026 signee.

"That will ultimately help my dreams of going to the NFL," Weber told Rivals.

That said, beating Oregon in this recruiting race will certainly be no easy task for Lupoi and Cal, as the program will still have to prove that it can contend in the ACC next season if it wants to continue receiving interest from talented recruits in the 2027 class.

Time will tell how things play out, but it's certainly interesting to see Lanning and Lupoi go head-to-head in a recruiting battle.

