Oregon Coach Tosh Lupoi Offers Warning Before Facing Texas Tech

The Oregon Ducks knocked off the James Madison Dukes by a final score of 51-34 to advance to the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. Despite the Ducks being in control for most of the night and getting the win, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi was not pleased.

Lupoi offered a warning to the Oregon team before playing No. 4 Texas Tech on New Year's Day in Miami, Florida at the Orange Bowl.

"If we play anywhere remotely close this next game the way we did in the second half, we're going to have a disappointing feeling," Lupoi said.

The Ducks defensive coordinator expressed his own disappointment with Oregon's second-half effort, calling out the complacency of his team.

"I think we played a really strong first half and got complacent and comfortable, so I was very disappointed. We came out and had a three and out to start the drive in the second half, so it was a good successful stop. And then we gave up a fake punt and gave up a touchdown on the ensuing play. Was really disappointed in our overall finish in the second half," said Lupoi.

"If the play count is that high, we have to do a better job of getting off the field," Lupoi continued.

Work To Do For Tosh Lupoi, Dan Lanning

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

After the game, both Tosh Lupoi and Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to reporters.

"I think we played a really strong first half, and then got complacent and comfortable," Lupoi said.

“This is an unacceptable performance in the second half by our defense,” Lupoi said. “I’m pissed off right now… We went in the locker room after the game and I made that clear, and coach Lanning of course as well.”

"It's a bittersweet feeling that we get to move on and very thankful for that, but if we played anywhere remotely close this next game the way we did in the second half, then we're going to have a disappointing feeling after the game. We're going to address that and then grow from it. Thankfully you get the ability to win and continue and still be able to make these corrections," Lupoi said.

Oregon’s next game will be against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Jan. 1. The winner will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Texas Tech has the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation, led by quarterback Behren Morton. Morton is a senior, three-year starter, and led the Big 12 with an efficient passer rating of 162.53. On the ground, running back Cameron Dickey is their primary back with 1,095 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Behren Morton (2) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Despite the Ducks cruising to a big win in front of the Autzen Stadium fans, it was far from their best performance. Especially on the defensive side of football. Oregon allowed James Madison to score 34 points and gain 509 total yards.

“There’s a standard here. There’s certainly a standard for performance. Our players know that,” Lanning said. “They know what championship football looks like and the second half didn’t look like that.”

It was a not a good showing for the defense in the second half. Even with the game out of reach for the most part, the Ducks cannot be happy with yielding a season high 28 second half points. For Lupoi, this will be the last stretch of games for him working with the Oregon defense as he accepted the head coaching job with the California Golden Bears earlier in the month.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning, left, and Defensive Coordinator Tosh Lupoi discus their game plan during the game against Oklahoma State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE:Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Win Over James Madison

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Turning Heads For Ducks' Playoff Entrance

MORE: National Championship Betting Odds After Oregon's Win Over James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

Oregon’s Offense Leads The Way

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is interviewed after the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon’s offense was electric all night against the Dukes. They put 51 points up on the board and had 514 total yards of offense. Quarterback Dante Moore went 19/27 passing for 313 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The TV broadcast was not shy about bringing up Moore's current draft projection, which ESPN's NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has him rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class. Moore has not yet made a decision to declare for the draft of return to school for 2026, but this will be a major storyline moving forward when the Ducks' season does eventually come to a close.

The leading receiver of the night for Oregon was Malik Benson, who hauled in five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jordon Davison led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 90 yards.