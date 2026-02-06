Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Elite Dual Threat Quarterback Recruit

The Oregon Ducks are one of the top teams targeting four-star quarterback Will Mencl. After hosting the four-star quarterback for a visit, Steve Wiltfong of Rivals predicts the Oregon Ducks will land Mencl’s commitment.

Mencl is the No. 22 quarterback, the No. 5 player from Arizona, and the No. 326 recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He visited Eugene over the weekend, and according to Rivals, the visit went well and helped boost Oregon's chances of landing Mencl.

“They been the one in the most contact with him and been doing it for awhile,” Mencl’s father told Rivals. “We’ve been up numerous times to see the facilities and saw a few things we hadn’t seen before. It was nice."

The California Golden Bears are another team making a push for the four-star recruit and are a top team battling the Ducks. Per Rivals, Mencl visited Cal coach Tosh Lupoi and the Bears just a day after visiting Oregon, but the Ducks are trending in the right direction.

Will Mencl’s Fit with the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning would gain a talented quarterback with a high ceiling in Mencl. The Arizona recruit is coming off a big junior season in which he passed for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns. He completed over 70 percent of his passes, throwing just five interceptions.

Where he stands out the most is his athleticism. He is a highly mobile quarterback who rushed for 741 yards and 17 touchdowns. With Oregon’s success in developing quarterbacks, Mencl would be able to step in and keep the Ducks’ offensive success.

In addition to his talent, recruiting a quarterback in the 2027 class could be important for the Ducks. In the 2026 class, the Ducks signed quarterback Bryson Beaver, but he has since transferred to the Georgia Bulldogs. His transfer came soon after Oregon acquired former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola in the portal.

With Beaver’s departure, adding a quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, such as Mencl, will help set Oregon up for the future at the position.

Oregon has also made the College Football Playoff for two straight seasons, and with its roster, the Ducks can make it again next year. With the Ducks consistently one of the top teams, Mencl could commit to a program where he understands he can compete for a national title.

Oregon Ducks are an Ideal Landing Spot for Quarterbacks

The Oregon Ducks have had immense recruiting success, but another reason Mencl could commit to the program is that it has become an ideal landing spot for quarterbacks.

Since the 2020 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks have sent three quarterbacks to the NFL, two of whom were first-round picks: the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Broncos’ Bo Nix.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore transferred to the program in 2024. He sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel for a season, becoming the team's starter in 2025. Moore had a breakout performance in his first year as the team's starter, passing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Moore could have been a first-round draft pick with his performance, but he chose to return to the program for another season.

Oregon has received four commitments from the 2027 recruiting class, ranked No. 18 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per On3. With Oregon's success in developing quarterbacks and its recruiting momentum, the Ducks will be a team to watch to land Mencl.

