Why Oregon Ducks' Tosh Lupoi Is A Top Candidate For New ACC Job Opening
When Dan Lanning was hired to become the head coach of the Oregon Ducks one of the first things he did was seek out Tosh Lupoi to become the defensive coordinator. Since then, the two have combined to create one of the best defensive units in college football.
As a result of the success, Lupoi has become a candidate for the newly-opened head coaching gig at Cal, his alma mater. His connections to the East Bay area and Cal plus the experience he has accumulated as a coach makes him an attractive option to become the next coach of the Golden Bears.
Top Candidate?
ESPN listed Lupoi as one of five candidates for the Golden Bears' job. He has obvious connections to Cal and had been in charge of the one of the top defenses in the country this season with the Ducks.
Lupoi is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country and has a resume to back it up. He will be a hot commodity this offseason as teams look for the next big exciting hire.
Lupoi's Connections To Cal
Lupoi is a Bay Area native. He was born in Walnut Creek, which is nearby to Cal. He played for the Golden Bears from 2000-05. His first job as a college coach was at Cal, where he served as the defensive line coach fro 2008-11.
The connection between Lupoi and Cal is fairly easy to see. Cal is one of the most unique Power 4 programs in the country thanks to their academic requirements and general manager Ron Rivera could be looking for someone who has a unique understanding of the job.
What Makes Him Qualified
It's been over a decade since Lupoi was coaching at Cal. Since then, he's spent time at Washington, Alabama, the NFL, in addition to his current stop with the Ducks. Lupoi has held the title of defensive coordinator at two different Power 4 programs.
The first college coach that Lupoi worked for was Jeff Tedford. At Alabama, he coached under Nick Saban, and, of course at Oregon, he works for Lanning, who is a budding star in the coaching world.
On the field, Lupoi has put together an impressive season statistically. The Ducks defense ranks as a top 10 unit in yards per game, passing yards per game, and points per game. In terms of position groups, Lupoi specializes with the defensive line and Oregon has a potential first round draft pick this season in A'Mauri Washington.
Lupoi knows how to get the most out of his players and is a tenacious recruiter, making him an attractive candidate for any job opening looking to take a chance of a coordinator, especially his lama mater.