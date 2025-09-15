Ducks Digest

Oregon's Will Stein, Tosh Lupoi Named Potential Candidates For Another Head Coach Job

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are 3-0, with a team that has been dominant on both sides of the ball. With the consistent success, offensive coordinator Will Stein and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi were named as candidates for a vacant head coach position.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein, left, former Oregon defensive coordinator Nick Aliotti and former Oregon coach Rich Brooks talk before the game as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are off to a successful start to the season, largely due to having a strong unit on both sides of the ball. Since Oregon coach Dan Lanning took over the team ahead of the 2022 season, the Ducks have improved each year.

As a team finds success, losing coaches to bigger roles is common, especially with coordinators taking head coaching positions. After falling to a 0-3 record, the Virginia Tech Hokies parted ways with Brent Pry, leaving a vacant head coach position.

As Virginia Tech looks for a new head coach, On3 listed Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein as a candidate in the mix, and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi is a candidate to watch as well. It's a situation to monitor but there is nothing concrete yet. Here are some reasons why both Oregon's coordinators are excellent candidates, should they choose to move on from the Ducks program.

Why Will Stein Could Leave Oregon For A Head Coach Job

New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stein was hired by the Oregon Ducks following the 2022 season and has helped maintain one of the strongest offenses in football. The Ducks' offense entered 2025 with a bit more skepticism, losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the NFL, and lacking depth at the wide receiver and tight end positions.

In just three weeks, Stein has built up an explosive offense led by quarterback Dante Moore. Moore entered the season with a lack of playing experience, sitting behind Gabriel for the 2024 season. Moore has stepped into the role quickly to silence doubters and has played at a high level.

It is Stein's success in coaching the offense with several different quarterbacks that makes him a big candidate to watch for.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Stein has succeeded with Bo Nix at quarterback. He’s succeeded with Dillon Gabriel at QB. And to this point, he’s been successful with Dante Moore,” On3's Pete Nakos wrote. “Unlike most coaches, he probably won’t be limited by geography.”

Before joining Oregon’s coaching staff, Sein has spent time at his alma mater, Louisville, and has coached in Texas. Now being with the Ducks, he has shown he is willing to move to a different area.

With his proven success coaching Oregon’s offense, he will be a candidate to watch to take the Hokies' head coaching position.

Why Lupoi Is A Head Coach Candidate

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lupoi was another coach to join Lanning and the program in 2022 and has helped Oregon have a dominant defensive unit. The Oregon Ducks gave up just 16 points in the first two weeks of the season. Even while giving up 14 points in week 3, the defense held off Northwestern from scoring until the fourth quarter.

Before joining Oregon, Lupoi was on the Alabama staff for five seasons, helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff every year. He has also spent time as a coach in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, and the Cleveland Browns.

Jan 5, 2019; San Jose, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi during the College Football Playoff Championship Media Day at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since 2022, Lupoi has helped build one of the most dominant and consistent defensive units in college football. His next step could be taking a head coaching position. Having a consistently strong defense has shown that Lupoi can lead a unit to success, making him a candidate for the Virginia Tech Hokies as they seek their next head coach.

Stein and Lupoi are only names to watch, as there is no indication that Virginia Tech will hire either, nor is it confirmed that they will leave Oregon for a head coaching position. For now, the two are focused on helping the Oregon Ducks reach the CFP, and potentially the national championship.

