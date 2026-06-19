Oregon Ducks Transfer Addition Receives Deserved Recognition

The Oregon Ducks made some major moves during the college football transfer portal, as the Ducks landed a total of 13 commitments out of the portal this offseason. ESPN's Bill Connelly recently ranked his top 10 favorite transfer portal additions in the Big Ten this offseason, and safety Koi Perich, arguably the most talented transfer addition for the Ducks, made the cut.

Perich is joining the Ducks from the Minnesota Golden Gophers after two great seasons.

Koi Perich's Dominant College Career Thus Far

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In his first season, Perich finished with a total of five interceptions and two pass deflections. He also finished with a forced fumble and a total of 46 tackles as a true freshman. This would be the season that put him on the map, as he was named as an All-American for FWAA, and was also Second-Team All-American by The Sporting News.

Perich's biggest accomplishment was being named a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Perich was one of five finalists, joined by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart, Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, and Texas EDGE Colin Simmons, who won the award.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perich would have a less eventful season with the Golden Gophers in 2025, but he would still finish with one interception and two pass deflections. Perich would take a major step up in his production when it comes to tackling, as he would nearly double the total with 82 tackles on the season.

This would lead to multiple conference accolades, as he finished as an AP Second Team All-Big Ten, All-Big Ten Third Team in the coaches poll, All-Big Ten Second Team in the media poll, and Academic All-Big Ten.

Koi Perich Has Big Shoes to Fill

In his upcoming season with the Ducks, he will be expected to do big things. He is replacing former Oregon Ducks linebacker Dillon Thieneman, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears with the No. 25 selection of the first round.

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) against the New Mexico Lobos during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Thieneman's departure isn't ideal for the Ducks, Perich has the chance to do bigger and better things under defensive coordinator Chris Hampton. Perich is a player who is well known in the Big Ten and someone who may not be tested as much in coverage. This is what he does best as a safety, which goes to show in his ability to finish plays through interceptions.

His biggest area of improvement will need to be finishing tackles. This is something that could change with the Ducks due to the help that he will have around him in moments when he needs to make a tackle. This includes the remainder of the safety group for the Ducks entering the 2026 season. These players are junior Peyton Woodyard, freshman Jett Washington, and redshirt-sophomore Aaron Flowers.

Perich was the most significant addition for the Ducks, according to 247Sports, as he was ranked as the No. 16 transfer among all players in the class. If the rankings hold true, he will be a top defensive player for the Ducks as they continue to push for their first college football national championship.

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