Oregon's New NFL Coach Hire Is Bigger Than It Appears

The offseason additions to Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s coaching staff continued on Monday, as the Ducks are expected to hire Rip Rowan as a member of their defensive coaching staff, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. His exact role at Oregon has not yet been specified, but his experience suggests he'll be working with the defensive line.

Rowan arrives in Eugene after being a defensive assistant in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders this past season. Before his time with the Raiders, Rowan also coached the defensive line for the Washington Huskies and the Georgia Southern Eagles.

What Rowan Brings to Oregon Ducks Defense

Rowan’s experience coaching at both the collegiate and the NFL level makes him a valuable addition for an Oregon defense that looks to remain consistent under new defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who takes over for Tosh Lupoi after his departure to become the coach for the California Golden Bears.

This past season, Oregon fell two games short of winning the national championship, falling 56-22 to the eventual champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

The Ducks finished with a 13-2 overall record last season, as both of their losses came at the hands of coach Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers. While Oregon enters the 2026 season with one of the best offenses in the country, led by quarterback Dante Moore, defense could be the biggest key to the Ducks' effort to capture their first national championship in program history.

Rowan Aims to Lead Several Impactful Defensive Returners For Oregon

The addition of Rowan to their defensive coaching staff, along with the return of several impactful defensive players, puts the Ducks in a great spot entering next season. Key returners for Oregon on the defensive line include star defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander, both of whom are coming off impressive 2025 seasons.

During the 2025 season for the Ducks, Washington and Alexander combined for 73 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. The two are expected to be the leading force up front for Oregon’s defense next season, and Rowan’s experience coaching defensive lines can help the two take their game a step forward. Alexander’s and Washington’s improvement will benefit Oregon’s goal of remaining consistent on defense next season.

Out of the two, Washington is the player that many Oregon fans are expecting to take a massive leap forward on defense next season. During the 2025 season for Oregon, Washington collected a total of 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks. The defensive lineman was also rated as the No. 100 overall player, according to PFF, with a grade of 83.8.

Oregon looks to remain consistent on its pass rush with the addition of Rowan. Washington has shown incredible talent in getting to the quarterback, and Oregon’s pass rush, along with linebackers Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, looks to make the Ducks’ defense one of the best in college football.