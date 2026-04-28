Nebraska Transfer Dylan Raiola Was Blown Away By One Oregon Game Day Tradition

EUGENE - Oregon transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola arrived in Eugene having already experienced one of college football’s most iconic environments at Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.

While the Cornhuskers are often in the middle of the "blue blood or not" conversation, Nebraska certainly has big time pageantry and a passionate fanbase.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

With more than 85,000 fans packing the Sea of Red in Lincoln, Raiola knows what elite atmospheres feel like. At the start of every game is Nebraska’s famed Tunnel Walk, preceded by the Husker Power chant, where one side of the stadium roars “Husker!” and the other answers “Power!”

That is what made Raiola’s reaction to one part of Oregon’s game day experience stand out.

Dylan Raiola Blown Away By One Oregon Game Day Tradition

The Ducks have their own traditions and while many know Oregon as "that team out west" ... Autzen Stadium is building a reputation as one of the toughest road environments to play in.

For Oregon football's spring game, 46,500 fans packed the stadium for a first look at the 2026 team, including incoming freshmen and transfers like Raiola.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck leads the team onto the field riding a Harley Davidson before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

While the former 5-star recruit Raiola left a strong impression on many Ducks fans, the game day experience also left Raiola with a huge smile on his face.

“I'll start with the very first, like the entrance. We had the Harley on our side, and I've never heard something so loud, especially the tunnel with the echo and everything, but just revving it, the Duck gets on the bike," Raiola said.

"It's just like as a kid, you grew up watching Oregon football, and you watch those types of things, and to actually put myself in those shoes, I'm very, very grateful, very blessed to experience this with all my teammates," Raiola continued.

Sounded like Raiola experienced a full circle moment.

Raiola is very familiar with the program, as the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, he was recruited by Oregon coach Dan Lanning and before committing to Georgia and ultimately signing with Nebraska.

Oregon’s Dante Moore celebrates during the first half of he Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His comments are notable because he arrived with major expectations and two years starting experience at Nebraska, yet he still sounded like a player stepping into something iconic. Raiola has seen Autzen as a game day backdrop from afar but to actually experience it reinforces Oregon’s atmosphere as a recruiting and retention weapon.

Oregon's brand carries a pull not many program can match ... It's not every day you see a Duck on a Harley.

Raiola's first Harley entrance wasn't his only rite of passage. He also experienced his first “Shout” at the conclusion of the third quarter. Oregon's starting quarterback Dante Moore led the dancing team over to the student section in a cool connected moment that almost felt like an official welcome to Oregon for the newcomers.

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning On Dylan Raiola

“That was a fun day," Lanning said. "There's nothing like game day experience in a lot of places in the country. And we get to have that here, because our fans are unbelievable. So big shout out to our fans, making today so special."

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Raiola's joy was also noticed by Lanning, who spoke about it after the game.

“I just saw a guy that enjoys playing football," Lanning said. "I saw him light up in his face. There was a couple deep balls that he was able to connect and some that he didn't, that just kind of weighs. And overall, I was just excited to see Dylan playing out there with some joy and some passion and really understanding what we're trying to do on the field, and I think that's really coming along throughout the spring.”

Raiola connected with Oregon receiver Evan Stewart for a 76-yard touchdown in a major highlight of the scrimmage that was momentous for both Ducks who are coming off injuries.

Stewart missed the entire 2025 season due to a a torn patellar tendon in his right knee that he had to have surgery on. Raiola is back after his 2025 season ended prematurely from a broken fibula suffered in November vs. the USC Trojans.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola is now fully recovered from injury and has two years of eligibility left. He represents a rare succession plan after Moore likely goes to the NFL in 2027. Raiola is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, which allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role in 2027.

Saturday was as early glimpse into what makes Oregon different for Raiola. Coming from a program as tradition rich as Nebraska, his reaction carried extra weight and served as another reminder that Autzen Stadium’s atmosphere remains one of the Ducks’ greatest strengths as they look to contend in the Big Ten Conference and College Football Playoff.

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