Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad entered the transfer portal and appears to have found his next landing spot. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, sources says Novosad has committed to the Bowling Green Falcons.

Austin Novosad Transfers to Bowling Green

Austin Novosad signed with the Oregon Ducks as a member of their class of 2023 recruiting class of 2023 recruiting class. Novosad was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 13 quarterback in his class per 247Sports.

Oregon quarterback Austin Novosad speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Novosad is listed at 6-3, 200 pounds and is out of Drippling Springs, Texas. In his three seasons with the Ducks from 2023-2025, he didn’t get much playing time. His final statistics were 12/15 passing for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in seven games played.

Novosad decided it was in his best interest to enter the transfer portal after this season. Now, it looks like he’s going to Bowling Green out of the MAC. The Falcons are coming off a 4-8 season in 2025. Novosad should have a good chance to play right away there, something that didn’t seem possible in Eugene.

Ducks Quarterback Position

One of the big question marks this offseason was how the Oregon quarterback position would unfold for 2026. Ducks quarterback Dante Moore made that an easy question to answer.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore started all 15 games for Oregon this season, throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. This got attention in NFL circles. Moore was projected by ESPN and CBS Sports to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if he declared.

In the end, the 20-year-old Moore decided to return to Eugene for another season. This all but assures he will be the starting quarterback for the Ducks next season. If he were to have gone to the NFL, there would have been a real competition for who would be Oregon’s starter.

There are now two Ducks quarterbacks that have hit the portal. Novosad is one of them and another is Bryson Beaver.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t a quarterback out there that didn't want transfer to Oregon even with Moore being there. Oregon landed former Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer Dylan Raiola. Raiola is a former five-star recruit in the class of 2024. He played his first two collegiate seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Raiola started as a freshman in 2024 and a sophomore in 2025, but suffered a season ending injury in 2025.

It remains unclear what Raiola’s recovery timeline will be, but either way, he will be behind Moore. It could be a good reset for Raiola, who was throw into being a starter right away. Now, he gets to fully recover and sit behind Moore for a season. If Moore leaves for the 2027 draft, the 2027 starting quarterback position in Eugene is right there for the taking.