Oregon Ducks True Freshman Azel Banag Reveals His Jersey Number

Oregon Ducks true freshman cornerback Azel Banag has officially revealed his college football number, as he is now set to wear the No. 16 ahead of his first-ever season.

The talented true freshman is set to be one of the more intriguing names coming out of the high school scene, as he was one of 23 commits in Oregon's recruiting class. Banag is one of the more interesting frames in the defensive back room, as he is below the average height. He is entering the season listed at 5-11, 170 according to 247Sports.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the height being a questionable factor, the talented cornerback was one of the better players in the state of South Carolina. In fact, 247Sports has him listed as the No. 5 player in the state, while he was also listed as the No. 209 player in the nation. He was one of the middle-tier commits when it comes to the standings among them all in rankings, but his production in year one could help him be viewed in a different light from some of the other prospects in the class.

How Likely it is For Azel Banag to See The Field

The Oregon cornerback has the chance to see the field in his first season, but it is highly unlikely that he will find himself in a starting role. The Ducks' defensive back room is arguably the best in college football, as they have made multiple transfer portal additions, as well as brought in multiple talented freshmen.

Banag would likely need to play in the slot, at least in his first season. This is a common trend for players below the 6-0 mark in height. That means he will have to battle with some of the better cornerbacks on the roster to be able to find some playing time.

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some of the players he will have to compete with include newcomers to the secondary like Carl Williams IV and Tre Watson. This competition is due to the primary cornerbacks being on the outside. Some of the outside cornerbacks are Brandon Finney Jr., Ify Obidegwu, Na'eem Offord, and Aaron Scott Jr. With experienced defensive backs all over the roster, it's unlikely for any true freshman to see the field barring injuries.

If Banag sees much playing time, the safest bet is that it will be on the special teams side of things, while he is also likely to maintain a redshirt if he doesn't find his way in the cornerback rotation. If he were to be redshirted this season, he would have the chance to be a very dangerous cornerback, having a year of experience under his belt, along with some time to grow his frame, even if it is just from a weight standpoint.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Banag could be a future star for the program, and his talent allows many to see why the Ducks were so quick to take his commitment.