Oregon Ducks True Freshman Receives High Praise Ahead of First College Season

The Oregon Ducks landed a total of 23 players in the class of 2026, and one of their top players in the class was five-star safety Jett Washington.

In a recent article from ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, Washington was evaluated as one of the top defensive back recruits entering college football.

Jett Washington Receives High Praise

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks from the podium at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex on the first day of spring practice for the Oregon Ducks on March 12, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Washington is one of the longest, rangiest skill players in this class. He might not have elite-level speed, but his ability to cover ground because of his length makes him one of the most dangerous high-point safeties in this class. He's a ballhawk, both in run support and coverage and will deliver a blow as a hitter," Haubert and Luginbill said.

Washington is arriving on campus at a great time, which is something that Luginbill and Haubert spoke about.

"Oregon loves length at the safety position and he can help provide depth with the void of Kingston Lopa (transferred to Cal). Oregon will lose Dillon Thieneman to the NFL draft, so Washington arrives right on time," Haubert and Luginbill said.

Oregon Ducks' Safety Depth Chart

Washington will be in competition for a starting job this offseason, as this will be one of the more anticipated position battles across camp. The Ducks have plenty of safety depth, including one of their biggest additions through the transfer portal in former Minnesota safety Koi Perich. Perich is one of the more gifted players on the roster and has all the key traits that one could want as a drop-back safety.

He is a ball-hawk and will bring in plenty of interceptions if he is tested deep. He is also someone who could be the general of a defense if he is needed to. In this defensive system, Perich is likely the slam-dunk No. 1 safety, while the others follow behind. The other players who will be competing include Washington, Peyton Woodyard, and likely front-runner Aaron Flowers.

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard scores off an interception as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Flowers has the best resume out of the safeties on the list, as he is fresh off a season in which he finished with three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one interception as one of Oregon's starting defensive backs.

Flowers is someone who may start the season at safety, but depending on the set or the team that the Ducks play, he could change who comes out on defense to start the game.

Woodyard is another interesting choice at the safety position for the Ducks, as he will be used in a drop-back role as well. He finished last season with a touchdown off an interception during the Oklahoma State game.

Oregon defensive back Peyton Woodyard works out during practice with the Ducks Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Washington is the prized recruiting addition from the class of 2026 who has everything one could want out of a defensive back. He is someone who can't be kept off the field due to his outstanding measureables and the great skill set that allows him to rob an offense of their hopes of going deep. Washington was viewed as a freak athlete in high school by many, and he has the chance to be just that in the defensive back room for the Oregon Ducks this season.

In most situations, Flowers would be the clear-cut starter, but with Woodyard and Washington in town, anything can happen. Even if Flowers is the eventual starter, it is safe to say that these four safeties will all have a contributing role in 2026 for coach Dan Lanning and his staff.