How Oregon Ducks' True Freshmen Are Making Historic Impact

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has played six true freshmen in Oregon's first five games. Which young players have thrived in Oregon's system? How have the freshmen in the Ducks' lineup impacted winning?

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison (0) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks stayed undefeated in 2025 and in Big Ten action following a week 5 double overtime win over No. 7 Penn State. The Ducks continue to see both individual and team success in the Dan Lanning coaching era.

This season, and handful of underclassmen have starred for Oregon. Lanning and his staff are trusting their young players, and it paid off in the latest ranked win.

Freshmen Getting Opportunities To Impact The Game

Six true freshmen – running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive backs Na’eem Offord and Brandon Finney Jr. and linebacker Nasir Wyatt – have appeared in every game this season.

Moore and Finney made history earlier in the year when they became the seventh and eighth true freshman in Oregon's history to start the season opener for the Ducks.

Not only are true freshmen earning ample playing time through the first five weeks, but they played under pressure. Earning snaps in a White Out game at a top-10 ranked Penn State is just about as difficult as it gets for a true freshmen.

In the win over the Nittany Lions, the Ducks’ freshmen on the offensive side of the field especially stepped up to the moment. Davison scored a touchdown late in the game, while Hill also scored in the second half.

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think that’s two years in a row we played in front of the biggest crowd in Oregon history, that speaks volumes about how these guys can handle the stage,” Lanning said. “We said the White Out was really going to be a white canvas for us today. We get an opportunity to paint our masterpiece and those guys did it. They did an unbelievable job of going out there and executing every play and playing the next play. I thought we had really good composure throughout the game.“

Oregon Freshmen At The Top Of The Depth Chart

The Ducks’ freshmen aren’t just playing big roles this season. Several are at the top of the depth chart.

Moore has become quarterback Dante Moore’s top receiver target this season. He led the team in both receptions with seven and receiving yards with 89 against Penn State.

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore hauls in a reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill, meanwhile, may have moved himself up to the top running back in the depth chart after his week 5 performance. Hill led the team with 82 rushing yards on 10 carries and hauled in a touchdown reception against the Nittany Lions.

Davison continues to be used in short-yardage situations, but he's near unstoppable when carrying the ball. Davison leads all FBS freshmen in rushing touchdowns with seven on the season, but is tied for fifth-most in the nation among all players.

Why Lanning’s Usage Of Freshmen Is Important

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s true freshmen are already making their impact felt, and they’ll only get better with several years of eligibility still remaining. Despite putting on major performances in their first career top-10 matchup, Lanning said there’s still a lot of room to get better.

“We got to go attack our flaws, figure out what we can improve. This program is about growth,” Lanning said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a freshman or a senior. It doesn’t matter if you’re a offensive coordinator or defensive coordinator, a graduate assistant or quality control coach, you got to grow. A head coach, got to grow. I got to get better. I learned from this game.”

With a growth mindset instilled in the Ducks' freshmen class early, Oregon is set up for success far beyond just the remainder of the 2025 season.

Published
