Dante Moore, Fernando Mendoza Shake Heisman Trophy Odds Shift After Week 5
The Oregon Ducks -- and their quarterback -- were among college football's big winners in week 5 following their double overtime thriller against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the White Out game.
Quarterback Dante Moore stepped up to the moment for the Ducks in the top-10 win, improving both his chances of winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and of being a top quarterback selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Heisman Trophy Odds
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +750
Carson Beck, Quarterback (Miami): +1000
Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver (Ohio State): +1000
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +1000
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +1200
Notable Risers And Fallers
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer consistently had the top-five shortest odds to win the Heisman in the first four weeks. The news that Mateer would miss about a month due to hand surgery shifted the Heisman odds earlier in the week.
While Mateer tumbled far in odds, other quarterbacks also saw their chances drop. Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza remains in the top five, but went from having the shortest odds at +800 to the fifth-best at +1200. Georgia Bulldogs' quarterback Gunner Stockton also fell out of the top five after a loss to Alabama.
Meanwhile, Crimson Tide quarterbcak Ty Simpson increased his Heisman odds, as well as Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Miami Hurricane quarterback Carson Beck improved from +1300 to +1000.
MORE: First Look At Oregon's Glow-In-Dark Uniforms At Penn State Doesn't Disappoint
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win
MORE: Penn State Coach James Franklin Addresses Overturned Fumble Call vs. Oregon Ducks
Moore Leads Statement Win
The Oregon quarterback has been consistent in his level of play through the first five weeks of the season. His big game against the Nittany Lions boosted his Heisman odds from fourth-best to the best in the nation.
"I think we have the best quarterback in college football," coach Dan Lanning said postgame.
Moore completed 29 of his 39 passes for 248 passing yards and three touchdowns versus Penn State. He also ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.
With the Nittany Lions having a ton of momentum after scoring a touchdown heading into overtime, Moore didn't let the White Out lights get too bright. He led the Ducks down the field in both overtime periods to win the game.
"Coach Lanning has been in national championship environments, playing on the road in huge environments in the SEC," Moore said. "He always told me, 'It could be 200,000 fans, but they can't make a block, they can't make a catch, they can't make a play.' It's really 11-on-11 football at the end of the day."
Moore has completed 100 of his 134 passes in five games, which is good for a 74.6 completition percentage. He's thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception. The starting quarterback now has thrown three or more touchdowns in four of Oregon's five games, which is something he only did once in his career entering the season.
"That guy's composure, his poise, even the big play at the end there in the first overtime, we're about to throw a screen to the boundary and he has the wherewithal to not throw to the boundary and turn around, get it thrown back to the field and get a fourth-and-one," Lanning said.
"I don't know, you guys tell me, I thought that was going to be targeting," he continued. "It looked like it from the field. But we ended up converting the fourth-and-one. That's just like one example in that game of the poise he had, the command he had of our offense."
Moore and the Ducks have a bye week following the Penn State game. Then, he has the opportunity to play another Heisman candidate in Mendoza when Indiana plays Oregon at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.