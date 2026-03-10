Four Under-the-Radar Returning Players to Watch for Oregon This Spring

The Oregon Ducks are entering spring campus with a rather talented roster thanks to the returns of quarterback Dante Moore, wide receiver Evan Stewart, defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti, and A'Mauri Washington.

However, there are a few other names on the Oregon roster that are worth monitoring throughout spring practice up until the annual spring game in Autzen Stadium. Fans are hoping that younger players like cornerback Brandon Finney, wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and running back Jordon Davison can continue to develop and step up as leaders, but who are some of the under-the-radar pieces that could grow into bigger roles?

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Na'eem Offord

Sophomore defensive back Na'eem Offord came to Oregon as part of a recruiting class that featured other secondary recruits like cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., safety Trey McNutt, and cornerback Dorian Brew, but Offord was the highest-rated prospect out of all of them, per 247Sports.

Offord appeared in all 15 games of his true freshman season in 2025, registering 15 total tackles. His development into an every-down defensive back could boost Oregon's defense to the next level.

The Ducks added transfers like safety Koi Perich, safety Carl Williams IV, and cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. to not only make a difference on Oregon's defense but to continue giving younger guys time to develop. Still, Ducks coach Dan Lanning has shown he is not afraid to play young defensive backs with Finney Jr. and cornerback Ify Obidegwu featured prominently throughout 2025.

If Offord can become a main piece of the rotation in the defensive backfield, the Ducks coaching staff will have options to choose from.

Dylan Williams

At linebacker, the Ducks are expected to rely on Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon on the inside with Tuioti and Uiagaleli playing the outside linebacker position. Redshirt sophomore Dylan Williams is likely one of the first linebackers off of Oregon's bench during the 2025 season, and his level of play will have an impact on the Ducks defense throughout the season.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Dylan Williams (20) enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Williams is competing with other young linebackers like Brayden Platt and Gavin Nix, but there should be plenty of opportunities for growth for the entire room. In 2025, Williams finished with 7 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.

The Ducks' starting defense will likely be among the more dominant units in the country, but players like Williams stepping up is what makes the team truly elite.

Douglas Utu

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore offensive guard Douglas Utu has an opening in front of him with former Ducks guard Emmanuel Pregnon entering the 2026 NFL Draft. Oregon center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli have a hold on two of the starting spots, but the Ducks have some questions along the offensive line.

Utu is competing with other Ducks linemen like Kawika Rogers for the second interior spot, allowing the cream to rise to the top.

After playing high school football at a traditional powerhouse program Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada, Utu is expected to be a little more experienced against higher competition. Will that translate into a starting spot on Oregon's offensive line?

If Utu can step up and hold down the interior of the Ducks offensive line alongside Laloulu and Iuli, Oregon will likely remain in discussions for the Joe Moore Award.

Elijah Rushing

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Elijah Rushing appeared in seven games during the 2025 season, including two out of Oregon's three College Football Playoff games.

Fellow defensive linemen Nasir Wyatt and Aydin Breland have become consistent contributors along the Ducks defense, and Rushing could give the team an extra level of depth. Rushing is listed at 6-6, 275 on Oregon's roster, and the former five-star recruit from the class of 2024 has the size to make an impact on the edge.

With limited production in his redshirt freshman season, Rushing still took some steps forward. Given another offseason to continue to develop, and the Ducks might not have any depth concerns along the defensive line after all.