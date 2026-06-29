Oregon Ducks Take Unique Recruiting Approach with Top Prospect

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for class of 2029 recruit, athlete Makai Buchanan. Being in the 2029 class, there is still a long way down the road until national signing day.

Makai Buchanan on Recruiting Process with Oregon Ducks

Victor Valley running back Makai Buchanan runs the ball during the first quarter against Barstow on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. Barstow won the 102nd edition of the Axe Game 21-7. | Jose Quintero / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Makai Buchanan is a 5-11, 180 pound athlete out of Victorville, California. He was offered by Oregon back in June of 2025. He recently spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals about the conversations he’s had with the Ducks, including running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.

“One thing coach Samp told me when he offered me in eighth grade is that he’s not the type of coach that’s going to start early,” Buchanan said. “Me and coach Samp tap in here and there but we don’t talk like me and other coaches talk, but we still have a good relationship…He’s saying when the time is right that’s when the time is going to be right and he’s really going to push for me.”

Buchanan eluded to the reason for Samples not making a big push for him at this time, citing their priority being the 2028 recruiting class.

It doesn't sound like this should be to big of a problem for Oregon to land Buchanan in the future as he seems understanding of Oregon's priority at this time being on recruits in classes coming up before his.

As a freshman for Victor Valley High School in 2025, Buchanan rushed for 698 yards and eight touchdowns while adding another 232 receiving yards and one touchdown through the air.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Under coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has been one of the best recruiting programs in the country. Lanning took over as coach in Eugene in 2022 has has consistently been able to land elite high school recruits. From 2024-2026, Rivals ranked Oregon as having a top four class in the country.

Currently, the 2027 class is ranked No. 8 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten, This 2027 class consists of 21 commits, with 13 of them being rated either four of five stars. The Ducks have not yet received a commitment in the 2028 recruiting class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2027 class spent much of the offseason ranked behind the Ohio State Buckeyes and USC Trojans for the top ranked class in the Big Ten. That's no longer the case. Oregon's most recent commit in this class to boost their ranking is four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.

"God's plan, Sco Ducks," Cartwright said to Hayes Fawcett of Rivals after committing to Oregon.

Cartwright is a 6-4, 235 pound tight end out of Detroit, Michigan. He could end up continuing Oregon's successful trend of having tight ends selected early in the NFL Draft. In 2025, Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson was selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The following year, Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson is already being projected as a first round selection.

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