Oregon Trending for Explosive Four-Star Tight End Recruit

The Oregon Ducks land in a position to deliver one last June weekend recruiting victory.

Oregon can make up for two losses on the trail, too. The Ducks couldn't complete the recruiting sale of four-star athlete Bode Sparrow, who chose Oklahoma. It was the same with one more four-star in safety Junior Tu'upo, who committed to Texas. Both made their decisions on June 26 and within one hour of one another.

But here's who could re-boost the Ducks' 2027 class.

Oregon Trending for Anthony Cartwright

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | oregon ducks on si will seibert

Both 247Sports and On3/Rivals point to Oregon winning over four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III from Detroit Country Day. He'll make his official announcement via Rivals on June 28 at 12:30 p.m. PT.

Eugene represents Cartwright's last official visit stop, hence why the Ducks are trending up. Oregon earned a 90.8 percent prediction to land the 6-4 weapon per On3's prediction machine.

Landing Cartwright adds a second tight end to the Ducks' future room. But also lures in one of the nation's best at his position.

Where Anthony Cartwright Ranks Nationally

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq | Jake Bunn

Oregon receives a strong chance to land a top 20 tight end talent here in Cartwright.

He ranks No. 20 in the nation per the 247Sports composite rankings. Cartwright happens to be one of the last four-star tight ends to remain uncommitted.

The Michigan talent sits behind Duke commit Parker Newman of Sevierville High in Tennessee, plus Kansas pledge Mason Oglesby from New Palestine, Indiana.

Rivals Industry rankings list Cartwright higher for his position group at No. 16. Oregon can even pull off one more feat by securing Cartwright.

The Ducks can join Minnesota as the second Big Ten team to lure in two top-20 tight ends for the same class. Oregon already has three-star George VanSandt, who committed on June 8. The Golden Gophers won over four-star recruits Brooks Bakko and Drake Mikkelsen from North and South Dakota, respectively. Bakko ranks the highest at No. 10 while Mikkelsen checks in at No. 15 per 247Sports. The former rates higher (No. 8) per Rivals compared to the latter (Mikkelsen is No. 16).

Anthony Cartwright Can Open Oregon Offense Up

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Isaiah Jones (46)during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesf | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Oregon seems to want to recreate the dynamic tandem of Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq here.

VanSandt is the rugged inline blocker and big red zone option in the mold of the Los Angeles Rams tight end. He's also a prized local get who was the state of Oregon's No. 2-ranked talent for the 2027 class. But offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer clearly wants a field-stretching option at tight end, too, which is where Cartwright enters the picture.

Mehringer presents a past background in coaching tight ends, including mentoring the past two NFL caliber ones in the New York Jets newcomer Sadiq and Ferguson. The elevated offensive coordinator who replaces Will Stein owns the tight end advantage over the other schools recruiting Cartwright hard.

Oregon still faces some heavyweights in winning the recruitment of Cartwright. Lanning, Mehringer and the Ducks must find a way to beat out National Championship Game runner-up Miami, which has won over some high-profile recruits in the last three cycles. Michigan State is another lurking for Cartwright, which hands the Spartans a big local win. Stanford is one more that hasn't wavered from going after Cartwright.

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