Highly-Touted Running Back Recruit Makai Buchanan Details Oregon Visit Plans

Running back recruit Makai Buchanan from the class of 2029 has solidified himself as one of the top recruits in the country following his first high school season with Victor Valley High School in California.

Buchanan has been a very successful prospect, as he had an excellent 2025, finishing the season with nearly 700 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on just 95 carries, according to MaxPreps. He was also excellent at receiving the ball. He finished with a total of 232 yards and a touchdown on just 15 catches in the season. This has generated a ton of buzz from colleges across the nation.

The talented prospect has earned many offers thanks to his season and other factors, such as his growing frame and athleticism. He has brought his total to nearly 35 offers following just one season of work. This leads many to believe he will be one of the higher-ranked 2029s in the country when the rankings get started for the class.

Some of the offers he has received include the Georgia Bulldogs, Colorado Buffaloes, and the Oregon Ducks, which is one of his longest-lasting offers. The Ducks were his ninth offer, and they have been holding strong early in his recruitment. The talented prospect recently caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to discuss his current standpoint with the Ducks and more.

Makai Buchanan Updates His Recruiting Standpoint

"It means a lot to receive an offer from Oregon at my age, especially because I was able to visit campus and work out in front of the Running Backs Coach. Earning the offer right after that workout from Coach Samp (Oregon Ducks running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples) made it even more meaningful because it showed he believed in my ability and potential," Buchanan said.

Many things come to mind when he thinks of the Oregon Ducks. This includes one of the things fans love the most about the program, which is the uniform selection.

"When I think of Oregon, the first things that come to mind are their incredible facilities and their iconic uniforms. Those are two things the program is known for across the country, and it’s exciting to be part of a school with that kind of reputation," Buchanan said.

The talented prospect would then detail his plans for another visit with the Oregon Ducks after already taking a visit to the program. He also detailed what he is looking forward to the most when it comes to his visit, as he has hopes to continue building a relationship with one of the coaches on the Oregon Ducks staff.

"Yes, I plan on getting back to Oregon soon for another visit. I’m looking forward to checking in with Coach Samp and continuing to build our relationship," Buchanan said.

The 2029 athlete has the chance to grow in many categories, which he has plans for when it comes to this next season. He has already set his goals, and he shared his goals with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to close the conversation.

"My goals for this upcoming season are to rush for 1,500–1,700 yards and over 2,000 all-purpose yards. I also want to average 12–15 yards per carry and have a true breakout season where I’m a dominant, unstoppable player every game," Buchanan said to close the conversation.

The Oregon Ducks have already started to make some noise in Buchanan's recruitment, which could set them up well down the stretch when things become more crucial.