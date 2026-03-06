Oregon Ducks Update Non-Conference Schedule for 2027 Season

The Oregon Ducks have solidified their non-conference schedule for the 2027 season, announcing a home game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Sept. 18, 2027.

This announcement comes after news of the Oregon vs. Oregon State football rivalry being paused until at least the 2028 season. The Ducks had an opening if the Beavers were able to schedule Oregon, but Oregon State's 2027 schedule already has four non-conference opponents on it: Portland State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, and BYU.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Oregon State coach Trent Bray after the game at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, it appears that the Ducks will be hosting Western Kentucky out of Conference USA for the first time ever. In addition to the Hilltoppers, Oregon currently has non-conference games scheduled against Eastern Washington and Baylor.

Oregon Ducks' 2027 Early Outlook

When it comes to betting odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are among the top national championship contenders in the 2026 season at +900. While the picture for 2027 is less clear, Oregon coach Dan Lanning has built the Ducks program into a consistent contender.

Under Lanning, the Ducks have only lost one non-conference game in the beginning of the season, and it was Oregon's 49-3 loss to Georgia in 2022, Lanning's first game as a head coach in college football.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The teams are relatively hard to project into 2027, Oregon is expected to be led by quarterback Dylan Raiola once quarterback Dante Moore finishes his career in Eugene. The Ducks have a young core with running backs Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr., wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and defensive backs like Brandon Finney Jr. and Ify Obidegwu, but the turnover in college football has never been higher.

Lanning and the Ducks have been able to retain key starters while adding key pieces through the transfer portal, seemingly looking to improve the roster every year.

Western Kentucky Outlook

As for Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers are led by coach Tyson Helton. Hired back in 2019, Helton has a record of 57-36 with Western Kentucky. He has brought some consistency to the program as Western Kentucky has won at least 8 games for the past five seasons, often in contention for a CUSA title.

Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton on the sidelines during the rivalry football game against Middle Tennessee at MTSU, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Helton, the Hilltoppers have put together some potent offensive attacks. In 2022, Western Kentucky's scoring offense ranked No. 15 in the nation averaging 36.4 points per game.

Freshman quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw for 1,432 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 2025, and he could be leading the Hilltoppers into Autzen Stadium come 2027. Tisdale split reps with senior quarterback Maverick McIvor throughout the year in 2025, but Tisdale would be entering his junior year in 2027 and could have full control of the offense.

On a lighter note, the Western Kentucky vs. Oregon matchup brings in one of the more iconic mascots into Autzen Stadium. With The Oregon Duck mascot also well known and loved across the nation, there could be some fun activies in store, especially for an early-September non-conference game.

