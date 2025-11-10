Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Updated National Championship Odds After Win Over Iowa

The Oregon Ducks will now look ahead to the Minnesota Golden Gophers matchup after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16. With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, What are Oregon's betting odds to win the National Championship?

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning calls a timeout during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks passed a huge test in Big Ten play in week 10, defeating the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16 in Iowa City at Kinnick Stadium. The Ducks managed to beat Iowa at Iowa’s own game, amassing 261 rushing yards in sideways rain halfway across the country. The Ducks' national championship odds somehow fell after the Ducks won in Iowa.

According to BetMGM, the Ducks' odds to win the national championship are now +1500. The +1500 number is a bit surprising, considering the Ducks' odds to win the national championship prior to the Iowa win were +1000. The Ducks' odds are still longer than they were prior to the regular season, when Oregon held +900 odds to win it all. 

Why Did Oregon Ducks' National Championship Odds Drop?

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

There may be a few reasons the Ducks' odds have dropped. Oregon coach Dan Lanning announced after the win over Iowa that Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore had tweaked his knee in a non-contact injury, and Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq has been dealing with various injuries since the Rutgers game. Bettors may see the injuries suffered by multiple Oregon offensive playmakers as too much for the Ducks to overcome. 

The Ducks were tied with the sixth-best odds to win the national championship prior to the Iowa game, but fell to eighth after the Iowa game. Another reason for the change could possibly be the way Dante Moore looked in the first half. Moore finished the game 13-21 for 112 yards and an interception. 

Multiple Teams Jump Over Oregon

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Georgia and Texas A&M, who both had worse odds to win the national championship than Oregon prior to the Ducks' win over Iowa, both jumped the Ducks in odds according to BetMGM. Georgia jumped from +1300 to +1000, while Texas A&M jumped from +1100 to +700. Georgia defeated Mississippi State 41-21, and the Aggies defeated Missouri 38-17. 

There are still just three Big Ten teams in the top-10 for betting odds to win the national championship, with Ohio State and Indiana as the top two favorites to win it all.  The Ducks now have the seventh best odds to win it all.

Ohio State +200
Indiana +600 
Texas A&M +700 
Alabama +800
Georgia +1000
Notre Dame +1000
Oregon +1500 
Texas Tech +1800 
Ole Miss +2000
Texas +3000 

The Ducks will have a chance to boost their odds in the coming weeks. Oregon will host Minnesota at Autzen Stadium on Friday night in week 12. The Ducks will most likely just play one more ranked team this season (USC), as the Washington Huskies lost to Wisconsin in Madison, 13-10.

