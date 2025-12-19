Texas Tech Surprising Betting Odds Surface vs. Oregon Ducks In Orange Bowl
The No 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders are still waiting to learn whether they will face the No. 5Oregon Ducks in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal, but that uncertainty has not prevented oddsmakers from getting out in front of a potential matchup.
Despite Oregon still needing to defeat No. 12 James Madison at Autzen Stadium in the opening round of the playoff in Eugene, sportsbooks have already posted an early betting line and the respect for the Ducks is real.
Texas Tech vs. Oregon Ducks Betting Odds
Fresh off a their first-ever Big 12 Championship, the Red Raiders (12-1, 9-1 Big 12) are seeded higher than the Ducks but Oregon is (barely) the favorite to win. The game is nearly a pick-em but the Ducks are currently 1.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 51. 5 total points.
Notably, FanDuel did not include odds for a potential Texas Tech vs. James Madison matchup, which indicates the confidence that Oregon will handle business over JMU.
Of all the quarterfinal games, Oregon vs. Texas Tech has the closest odds... which could be telling of the great matchup that fans are in for at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Jan. 1. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. PT. It looks like the Ducks and the Red Raiders could delivers the marquee matchup of the New Year's games.
Here are the odds for the rest of the quarterfinal games:
- Ohio State favored by 8.5-points over Miami or Ohio State favored by 7.5-points over Texas A&M
- Indiana favored by 9.5-points over Oklahoma or Indiana favored by 6.5-points over Alabama
- Georgia favored by 6.5-points over Ole Miss
Oregon's Injuries To Have Major Impact
The early odds reflect national confidence in Oregon’s depth and consistency throughout the season, while also underscoring the challenge Texas Tech would face if the Red Raiders advance to the Orange Bowl. Excitement is building around the Ducks as the injury report could finally turn in their favor.
Injuries have quickly become a defining storyline for coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks, particularly at wide receiver. Oregon receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore, and Gary Bryant Jr. are all listed as questionable on the official injury report, raising excitement about Oregon’s offensive firepower. The questionable tag leaves the door open for all three to return to play, which would be massive for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Texas Tech's Underdog Mentality
For Texas Tech, the projected line serves as both a sign of respect for Oregon’s résumé and an early source of motivation, as McGuire’s team has thrived in the underdog role during its rise into the playoff picture.
Not only is this Texas Tech's first trip to the Orange Bowl, but it also represents the Red Raiders’ first appearance in the College Football Playoff since the system’s expansion. The Red Raiders have three weeks off between their conference championship at the playoff, which surfaces the age-old rust vs. rest debate. In the 2024 College Football Playoff, each team that received a first-round bye lost in its debut game.
McGuire did not hold back in voicing his displeasure with the current college football schedule.
“This is really not natural, you know, I really think we should be playing the playoffs every seven days,” McGuire said. “College football is not supposed to be played in the second semester. College football is not supposed to be played Jan. 19th.... If we want to get behind something and fix something, let's fix the calendar before we fix anything else.”
Oregon and Texas Tech have had two of the most explosive offenses this season. The Ducks score the ninth-most points per game in the country (38.2) and the Red Raiders score the second-most points per game (42.5).
The Red Raiders currently hold +850 odds to win the National Championship, a +100 difference from the Ducks.
Ohio State +200
Indiana +310
Georgia +550
Oregon +750
Texas Tech +850
Texas A&M +2000
Ole Miss +2200
Miami +2500
Alabama +3000
Oklahoma +5000
Tulane +75000
James Madison +75000
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
