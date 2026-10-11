One Bright Spot in Oregon's Upset Loss to UCLA

The Oregon defense showed up to Autzen Stadium on Saturday ready to play.

Unfortunately for the No. 13 Ducks (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten), their offense was nowhere to be found, falling 17-15 to No. 21 UCLA (5-0, 3-0 Big Ten).

Oct 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight rushes for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s defense kept coach Dan Lanning’s squad in the game while quarterback Dylan Raiola and the offense struggled to click.

UCLA outgained the Ducks 345-272 to snap its five-game losing streak to Oregon and earn its first win in Eugene since 2004.

All told, the Ducks tallied just 73 rushing yards, were flagged five times for 45 yards and turned the ball over seven times, including three by Raiola (two interceptions, lost fumble).

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola scrambles against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Raiola started in place of injured quarterback Dante Moore, but was replaced by quarterback Brock Thomas in the fourth quarter.

Thomas rallied the Ducks, hitting wide receiver Evan Stewart for a 44-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining to cut the lead to 17-15. But after the Ducks’ second 2-point conversion attempt fell short, so, too, did Oregon’s last chances.

While the offense was going 1-for-12 on third down, the Oregon defense did everything in its power to keep the game close, led by safety Koi Perich.

Koi Perich Makes His Case

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon defensive back Koi Perich, right, dives on a fumbled ball against the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Perich had his first statement game with the Ducks, after transferring from Minnesota this offseason, where he led the Big Ten in interceptions as a freshman.

The junior led Oregon on Saturday with 11 tackles (eight solo), two shy of his career-high, while adding an interception and fumble recovery.

His turnovers were instrumental in keeping the game competitive through the first three quarters.

Perich pounced on a loose ball in the first quarter after outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt forced UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava in his own end zone. That set up a 1-yard Jordon Davison touchdown run.

He turned Iamaleava over once again in the second quarter, picking off the Bruins quarterback with 21 seconds left in the first half to prevent UCLA from building on its 10-6 lead.

Perich entered the afternoon tied with linebacker Devon Jackson for the team lead with 23 tackles. Jackson registered seven tackles (3 solo) and a quarterback hurry against UCLA.

Honorable Mention on Defense

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon defensive lineman A'mauri Washington, blocks a pass in the end zone by UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Oregon defense has every right to be exhausted.

The unit spent nearly twice as much time on the field as the Ducks’ offense, which held the ball for just 20:45 to UCLA’s 39:15.

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei sacked Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava twice to go along with six tackles (four solo, two for a loss). He also blocked a Bruins field goal attempt with 2:34 remaining in the second quarter.

His late-game neutral-zone infraction, however, slowed the Ducks down from getting the ball back with more time on the clock.

Defensive tackle A’Mauri Washington was a disruptive force, running up five tackles, two pass breakups and a big solo stop on third down. Like Uiagalelei, though, Washington was also flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after celebrating one of those broken up passes.

Oct. 10, 2026; Eugene, Oregon; Oregon inside linebacker Jerry Mixon makes an interception versus the UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt had a tackle for loss, but his pressure on Iamaleava in the end zone led to Perich’s fumble recovery.

Fellow outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti made a huge stop on Bruins running back Wayne Knight on fourth-and-2 at the Oregon three-yard line to force a turnover on downs, while inside linebacker Jerry Mixon also picked off an Iamaleava pass.

Unfortunately for Lanning’s squad, the Ducks’ offense could not capitalize on the defense’s takeaways.

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