Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Betting Odds

The Ducks are a three touchdown favorite against the Eagles on Saturday.

After struggling in week one in Atlanta, Oregon gets another shot at earning a non-conference win on Saturday when they welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles to Autzen stadium. 

Here are the compiled betting odds for this week’s game.

Oregon Ducks (0-1) vs Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0)

Saturday Sept. 10, 2022

5:30 PM P.T Pac-12 Network

Vegas Insider Odds

Spread: ORE -21 (-110) | EWU 20 (-110)

Moneyline: ORE -1667 | EWU +900

Point Total: 72 | Over -110 | Under -110

After hearing all off-season about the underdog title given to the team for last week's game the Ducks are the heavy favorites against the Eagles this week by three touchdowns. The Ducks are looking to get things back on track for their season after the rude awakening against Georgia.

The media has taken advantage of the topic that Oregon football is not back and won't be back this year based on what was shown in game one. Dan Lanning and his team look to prove themselves for the rest of the season as a team with a new identity capable of dominating in conference play.

Before they can get to that, they still have two non-conference battles ahead of them with Eastern Washington this week and the BYU Cougars next week. Eastern Washington is currently ranked as the 11th-best FCS team with 31 players returning from last season.

Notable players to watch for the Eagles would be Freddie Roberson (WR), Efton Chrism III (WR) and Mitchell Johnson (DL). Both receivers combined for 13 catches gaining 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns while Johnson recorded two sacks and 11 total tackles against Tennessee State.

READ MORE: Don't Judge Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks Yet

Though Oregon is playing an FCS school, the Ducks won't look to take the night off this Saturday as they still have a lot to improve on. Specifically on defense, if the Ducks can recover from the fundamental mistakes and adjust to different schemes they should be in good shape.

Players like Noah Sewell, Christian Gonzalez, Brandon Dorlus and Mase Funa seemed to be shut down by the Bulldogs in week one. Tosh Lupoi will look to them to get things going defensively as these are players with plenty of dominant experience. Jamal Hill and Justin Flowe were credited as the top two tacklers on the team last week.

Offensively, Oregon needs to find their identity as well after failing to score a touchdown for the first time since 2017. There were drives that looked promising to start the game, only to be ended with interceptions and punts.

That’s not to say that nothing was clicking for the Ducks, but with more turnovers than touchdowns there will always be work to be done. The offense will look to Bo Nix’s leadership and skill to take charge and bring back that explosive Oregon offense. 

