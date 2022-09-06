Oregon Ducks vs. Eastern Washington Eagles Betting Odds
After struggling in week one in Atlanta, Oregon gets another shot at earning a non-conference win on Saturday when they welcome the Eastern Washington Eagles to Autzen stadium.
Here are the compiled betting odds for this week’s game.
Oregon Ducks (0-1) vs Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0)
Saturday Sept. 10, 2022
5:30 PM P.T Pac-12 Network
Spread: ORE -21 (-110) | EWU 20 (-110)
Moneyline: ORE -1667 | EWU +900
Point Total: 72 | Over -110 | Under -110
After hearing all off-season about the underdog title given to the team for last week's game the Ducks are the heavy favorites against the Eagles this week by three touchdowns. The Ducks are looking to get things back on track for their season after the rude awakening against Georgia.
Ducks Fall Out of Top 25 in Latest AP Poll
Oregon's 49-3 blowout loss to Georgia sent the Ducks free falling in the polls.
Mickanen: Don't Judge Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks Yet
Are people being too quick to judge Oregon and their new head coach?
Oregon vs. Eastern Washington: How to Watch, Get Live Updates
The Ducks face the Eagles in their 2022 home opener on Saturday.
The media has taken advantage of the topic that Oregon football is not back and won't be back this year based on what was shown in game one. Dan Lanning and his team look to prove themselves for the rest of the season as a team with a new identity capable of dominating in conference play.
Before they can get to that, they still have two non-conference battles ahead of them with Eastern Washington this week and the BYU Cougars next week. Eastern Washington is currently ranked as the 11th-best FCS team with 31 players returning from last season.
Notable players to watch for the Eagles would be Freddie Roberson (WR), Efton Chrism III (WR) and Mitchell Johnson (DL). Both receivers combined for 13 catches gaining 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns while Johnson recorded two sacks and 11 total tackles against Tennessee State.
READ MORE: Don't Judge Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks Yet
Though Oregon is playing an FCS school, the Ducks won't look to take the night off this Saturday as they still have a lot to improve on. Specifically on defense, if the Ducks can recover from the fundamental mistakes and adjust to different schemes they should be in good shape.
Players like Noah Sewell, Christian Gonzalez, Brandon Dorlus and Mase Funa seemed to be shut down by the Bulldogs in week one. Tosh Lupoi will look to them to get things going defensively as these are players with plenty of dominant experience. Jamal Hill and Justin Flowe were credited as the top two tacklers on the team last week.
Offensively, Oregon needs to find their identity as well after failing to score a touchdown for the first time since 2017. There were drives that looked promising to start the game, only to be ended with interceptions and punts.
That’s not to say that nothing was clicking for the Ducks, but with more turnovers than touchdowns there will always be work to be done. The offense will look to Bo Nix’s leadership and skill to take charge and bring back that explosive Oregon offense.
Join the Community
Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox