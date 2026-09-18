Three Bold Predictions for Oregon Ducks vs. Portland State

Oregon returns to Autzen Stadium to play host to Portland State after a whirlwind two weeks to start the season that saw the Ducks drop from preseason No. 2 in the AP poll to No. 21.

Coach Dan Lanning’s Ducks enter the game as 57.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook, in the final tune-up prior to the start of Big Ten play next week.

Sep 2, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning congratulates quarterback Ty Thompson after a touchdown against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

And while a point spread that vast traditionally points to a one-sided game, there’s plenty at stake for a Ducks team looking to regain its footing in Eugene.

For Oregon (1-1), it’s an opportunity to not only iron-out some kinks exposed in a narrow win over Boise State (1-1) and an upset loss to Oklahoma State (1-1), but to also get several key players on both sides of the ball back up to speed against the winless Portland State (0-3, 0-1 Big Sky).

That could include the Ducks’ first 100-yard single-game rusher, a personal sack milestone and another big play from the defense.

Running Backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Both Top 100

Oregon has yet to produce a 100-yard single-game rushing performance this year. That changes against Portland State as not one, but two Ducks eclipse the mark on the ground.

Ducks running back Jordon Davison posted consecutive 100-yard games against Rutgers and Wisconsin in 2025, while running back Hill is still looking to cross the first 100-yard mark of his career. His previous best was a 94-yard performance last year against Northwestern.

Dec. 20, 2025; Eugene, OR; Oregon running back Jordon Davison stiff-arms James Madison’s Jacob Thomas for a gain during at College Football Playoff game at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In fact, Oregon hasn’t had an individual 100-yard rushing day since Nov. 22, 2025, when Noah Whittington earned 104 yards versus USC, the Ducks’ opponent in next week’s Big Ten opener.

The Vikings are vulnerable to the run. Portland State has surrendered 615 yards (205 per game) and 5.7 yards per carry to go along with eight rushing touchdowns. North Dakota did the most damage, ringing up 291 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns on 39 carries. For historical context, Oregon rushed for 348 yards and six touchdowns in its 81-7 win over the Vikings the last time these two teams met in 2023.

Both Davison and Hill break through tonight with highly anticipated and perhaps long-overdue 100-yard performances.

Edge Rusher Matayo Uiagalelei Reaches 20 Career Sacks

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei enters Friday with 19.5 career sacks, just a half-sack shy of becoming the seventh player in program history to join the Ducks’ 20-sack club.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei takes the field against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The senior reaches the mark against Portland State in grand fashion with a multiple-sack performance against Vikings quarterback Gabe Downing. It’ll be the fourth two-sack game of his career for the Bellflower, California, native who led Oregon with 10.5 sacks in 2024.

It’s a full-circle moment for Uiagalelei, whose career began in 2023 with a three-tackle performance against Portland State.

Oregon Finds the End Zone Again…on Defense

Arguably the biggest highlight of the Ducks’ 39-31 upset loss at Oklahoma State came from inside linebacker Devon Jackson.

The fifth-year senior picked off a tipped pass from Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker and returned it 96 yards to the house for the longest interception return by a Ducks player since 2017.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Boise State Broncos wide receiver Rasean Jones catches a pass for a first down against Oregon Ducks cornerback Brandon Finney at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon has two picks this season, both by linebackers. The aforementioned edge rusher Uiagalelei also snared a tipped Mestemaker pass versus Oklahoma State.

Brandon Finney Jr. and safety Koi Perich each have a career pick-six. One of them makes Downing and the Vikings pay tonight with the second of their career to help pace a Ducks defense that leads the Big Ten with a dozen pass breakups.

Friday’s contest is the last for the Ducks before heading to Los Angeles for the start of Big Ten play.

And while the scoreboard might not offer too many surprises, several players and units could benefit from building momentum as the non-conference slate wraps up tonight.

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