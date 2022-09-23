We're just over 24 hours away from Oregon's week 4 game against the Washington State Cougars.

On Thursday night, Washington State football announced that Saturday's game is a sell out.

This game between the Ducks and the Cougars has had a lot of intrigue since the schedule was released. Not only is it the start of Pac-12 for Dan Lanning as the new head coach in Eugene, but it's a road game against what's been one of the more difficult teams for Oregon to beat the last five to ten years.

The matchup is even more intriguing now than it was before the season kicked off because the Cougars are 3-0 and spirits are high on the Palouse after a win over the previously ranked Wisconsin Badgers on the road in Madison.

On Saturday, Martin Stadium may exceed its capacity of 32,952 fans, as standing room only tickets are still available.

There are a lot of big matchups to watch within this game, starting with two talented quarterbacks that could put up a lot of points. Bo Nix has scored five touchdowns in each of his last two games and has announced a return of the vertical passing attack in Eugene. Making the Oregon offense even more dangerous is the tough stable of running backs that are averaging over 200 rushing yards per game and running behind the best offensive line in the Pac-12.

And Washington State is no pushover. Incarnate Word transfer quarterback Cameron Ward has announced his arrival out west with dazzling play through three games, leading the 'Coug Raid' offense under coordinator Eric Morris. What's surprising is that the story of the season for Jake Dickert's Cougars has been the defense, which leads the conference in rushing yards allowed per game at just 90.7.

Nevada transfer Daiyan Henley has left his mark on this defense, leading the team in sacks and tackles, but he's far from the only talented player, with edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson capable of giving any offense trouble.

The Ducks are 6.5 betting favorites heading into this game, but you never know what you might get when you have to hit the road and head to the Palouse. Oregon and Washington State will kick off at 1:00 pm PT on Fox.

