What once looked like a relatively easy matchup against an unranked opponent has taken an interesting turn. Despite entering the game as touchdown-plus road favorites, No. 8 Indiana fell to Washington in a 27–24 overtime upset at Husky Stadium. It was one of three massive Big Ten upsets Saturday that dramatically impacted both the conference race and the College Football Playoff picture.

Michigan's upset over No. 4 UCLA and Nebraska's win over No. 14 Ohio State further shook up the conference standings, which leaves the Big Ten race wide open heading into the final week of the regular season.

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) during the first overtime at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Oregon, however, Saturday's chaos couldn't have come at a better time. The No. 13 Ducks are coming off a dominant 45–7 win over Michigan State to improve to 8–3 overall and 6–2 in conference play. What once looked like an uphill battle to reach the Big Ten Championship Game has now become a path Oregon can control.

A win over Washington Saturday at Autzen Stadium would secure the Ducks' spot in Indianapolis and put them just one win away from potentially punching their ticket to the College Football Playoff.

Even if Oregon falls short of winning the Big Ten Championship, the Ducks are still in a strong position to potentially earn an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff. According to the Allstate Playoff Predictor, Oregon currently has a 62 percent chance of making the CFP, the highest percentage among Big Ten teams.

Now, Oregon must take advantage of the opportunity, starting with a Washington team that just pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the weekend and could carry plenty of momentum into next Saturday's rivalry matchup. However, despite the Huskies' recent upset, Oregon still enters Saturday's matchup as the favorite.

Oregon Opens as Heavy Betting Favorite Against Washington

Despite Washington's upset over Indiana, oddsmakers are still heavily favoring Oregon heading into next Saturday's rivalry matchup at Autzen Stadium. FanDuel opened the Ducks as 13.5-point favorites, with the moneyline set at -520 for Oregon and +390 for Washington. The over/under is set at 50.5 points.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive lineman Joseph Peko (94) celebrates with fans following an overtime victory against the Indiana Hoosiers at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers suggest that oddsmakers expect Oregon to control the game, though the Huskies' recent performance could make the matchup more competitive than the spread suggests.

Despite being the No. 8 team in the nation, Indiana opened as a 7.5-point favorite against Washington last week before suffering a 27–24 overtime loss. However, the difference in home-field advantage could play a significant role, as Indiana had to travel to Husky Stadium while Oregon will host the rivalry at Autzen.

The Ducks have also found their stride offensively. Under new offensive play-caller Jay Johnson, Oregon has now won four consecutive games and dominated Michigan State 45–7 on Friday night.

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The Ducks are 6–5 against the spread this season but have covered in four consecutive games after starting the year 2–5 ATS. Washington is 5–6 ATS overall, but has covered in five of its last seven games, including Saturday's upset over Indiana as a home underdog.

Dan Lanning's History Against Washington Has Changed Dramatically

Oregon's rivalry with Washington under Dan Lanning has been defined by heartbreak, revenge and a dramatic shift in momentum.

Nov 20, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning signals during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning lost his first three meetings against the Huskies, all by exactly three points, before the Ducks finally broke through with back-to-back wins in 2024 and 2025.

Oregon is 2–3 against Washington under Lanning, but the margin of victory in those games has been telling. Each of the Ducks' wins has been by double digits, whereas all three losses came down to a field goal.

At first, the rivalry seemed to be difficult for Lanning. In his first season at the helm, Lanning and the Ducks suffered a 37–34 loss at Autzen Stadium in 2022 when Oregon entered as a double-digit favorite.

The Ducks fell to Washington again in 2023 before suffering another 34–31 defeat in the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas. Those losses cost Oregon opportunities to win the conference and reach the College Football Playoff, which makes the rivalry one of the more frustrating stretches of Lanning's early tenure.

Dec 1, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Huskies mascot Harry the Husky and cheerleaders pose after the Pac-12 Championship game against the Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

However, since then, the Ducks have flipped the script. Oregon defeated Washington 49–21 in 2024 to finish an undefeated regular season, then followed it up with a 26–14 road win in 2025 to clinch a College Football Playoff berth.

The last two meetings have been much more controlled performances from Lanning's team, which has outscored Washington 75–35 during that stretch.

Washington still holds the edge in the all-time series at 63–50–5, but Oregon has dominated the rivalry since 2000, winning 18 of the last 25 meetings. With the Ducks hosting again and a Big Ten Championship berth on the line, Lanning has an opportunity to further distance himself from the rivalry's early heartbreak and extend Oregon's winning streak to three games.

However, Washington's upset over Indiana is a reminder that the Huskies have already disrupted one team's postseason plans this season, and Oregon cannot afford to be another one.

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