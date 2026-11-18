The No. 16 Oregon Ducks (7-3 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) have quite a few chips that need to fall for the slim chance of becoming one of the only three-loss teams in the 2026-2027 College Football Playoff, including winning out their final games against Michigan State and Washington.

Though College Football Playoff committee rankings are sometimes chastised by fans for being preferential to certain programs and conferences, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave a perspective as two why teams with multiple losses should be re-evaluated in the postseason conversation.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham, left, shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Speaks About Teams' Growth Despite Rocky Record

In his Monday press conference ahead of the Ducks' trip to Spartan Stadium to take on Michigan State under some Friday Night Lights, Lanning emphasized that he agrees his team has to win out for a shot at the postseason, but there's also the factor of talent the CFP committee should consider.

“I think if the goal is to say, 'Hey, we want to put the best teams in the playoff, then I think that's something that has to be considered,'" Lanning said. "Ultimately, that's not something we control. What we do control is how we perform this week.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Oregon's Evolution Over the 2026 Regular Season

Lanning also pointed to the progression of growth his team accomplished over the 2026 regular season. Not only has junior Dylan Raiola become the definitive starting quarterback for Oregon after the loss of senior Dante Moore (due to a concussion against USC) and began to step into his own, the Ducks have also evolved as an offense since the promotion of co-quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson to play-caller following the 21-10 road loss to Illinois.

Since then, Oregon's offense has clocked in three straight wins (including a road win against No. 20 Ohio State), 1,303 offensive yards, and 106 points. Not to mention, Oregon' current offensive line rotation is far better at holding the pocket and establishing the run compared to the Ducks' wilting offense in their first loss of the season at Oklahoma State.

“And I know that I think anybody watching us right now would say we're not the same team we were early in the season. We found some stuff out. We've gone through a little adversity. We've adapted, and we've become much better. But all that's based on what's our next performance, again, this next game and the game after that," Lanning said.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) breaks away from Michigan Wolverines defenders for a first down during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playoff Potential For Dan Lanning

For Lanning, the "next game" mentality is top of mind for himself and his team, without entirely focusing on the playoff pressure. However, Oregon's leader did hint at the competition being more apt to not seeing Oregon's name among the twelve coveted spots.

“And that's really what we have to focus on. But I definitely think that I've said this before. I think if you were asking other teams if we're able to play the ball that we're capable of, they would hope that we're not a team that's in the playoff," Lanning said.

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